(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City boys and Plattsmouth girls advanced in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday.

GIRLS: Trailblazer Conference Tournament -- Plattsmouth 4 Nebraska City 0 

Ireland Todd scored two goals in the win. Ciara Wheatley and Emily Zitek also found the net for the Blue Devils. 

KMAland Soccer Scoreboard (4/24)

Sioux City North Tournament

Sioux City West 2 Sioux Center 1 

WDM Valley 4 Sioux City North 0 

Storm Lake 3 Sioux City East 1 

Sioux City North 2 Sioux Center 1

Sioux City West 1 WDM Valley 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Storm Lake

Sioux City West 2 West Sioux 1 

Trailblazer Conference Tournament (G/B)

Girls: Plattsmouth 4 Nebraska City 0 

Boys: Nebraska City 9 Plattsmouth 0 

