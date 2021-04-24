(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City boys and Plattsmouth girls advanced in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday.
GIRLS: Trailblazer Conference Tournament -- Plattsmouth 4 Nebraska City 0
Ireland Todd scored two goals in the win. Ciara Wheatley and Emily Zitek also found the net for the Blue Devils.
KMAland Soccer Scoreboard (4/24)
Sioux City North Tournament
Sioux City West 2 Sioux Center 1
WDM Valley 4 Sioux City North 0
Storm Lake 3 Sioux City East 1
Sioux City North 2 Sioux Center 1
Sioux City West 1 WDM Valley 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Storm Lake
Sioux City West 2 West Sioux 1
Trailblazer Conference Tournament (G/B)
Girls: Plattsmouth 4 Nebraska City 0
Boys: Nebraska City 9 Plattsmouth 0