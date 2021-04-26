(KMAland) -- Tri-Center and St. Albert and AHSTW and Missouri split while the Creston girls and Denison-Schleswig and Kuemper boys were also winners in KMAland soccer on Monday.
GIRLS: Tri-Center 3 St. Albert 1
Miranda Ring had two goals and an assist, and Marissa Ring also found the net for Tri-Center in the win. Cassidy Cunningham added one assist of her own.
St. Albert’s lone goal came from Makenna Shepard.
BOYS: St. Albert 6 Tri-Center 0
Brayden Shepard had a hat trick and an assist to lead St. Albert in the win. Gavin McIntosh added two goals while Gavin Tarbox had one goal and one assist. Sam Wilber and Keaton Barnes also had assists.
BOYS: Creston 6 Atlantic 0
Aidan Anderson had two goals while Brance Baker, Brodie Wallace, Clayton Stafford and Briley Hayes also found the net for the Panthers.
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2 Harlan 1
Jeffery Menendez and Even Jeronimo scored goals, and Carlos Garcia and Edin Barrios finished with assists for the Monarchs.
Connor Frame scored Harlan's goal on an assist from Ashton Lyon.
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 3 Carroll 2
Simon Wagner had a pair of goals for Kuemper Catholic in the victory.
BOYS: Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 1
Grant Meade scored a hat trick to lead Missouri Valley in the win. Cole Lange set a new school record with four assists in the game. Cole Staska scored the final goal of the game for the Big Reds.
GIRLS: Van Meter 8 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1
Macy Kuhns scored the only goal for NV/WCV on an assist from Maddi Jaeger.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Tri-Center 3 St. Albert 1
BOYS: St. Albert 6 Tri-Center 0
BOYS: Creston 6 Atlantic 0
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2 Harlan 1
GIRLS: Sioux City North 4 Denison-Schleswig 0
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 3 Carroll 2
GIRLS: AHSTW 2 Missouri Valley 1
BOYS: Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 1
Logan-Magnolia at Greene County (G)
GIRLS: Van Meter 8 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1
Greene County at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (B)
GIRLS: Spencer 10 Sioux City West 1
Sioux City West at Spencer (B)
GIRLS: Ralston 9 Plattsmouth 0 — Trailblazer Conference Tournament
BOYS: Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 0 — Trailblazer Conference Tournament