(KMAland) --The St. Albert girls edged Atlantic in overtime while both Treynor squads looked dominant in shutout wins on Tuesday night.
Check out the full rundown from Tuesday's KMAland soccer action below.
BOYS: Glenwood 10 Tri-Center 1
Caden Johnson scored four goals and two assists. Jade Nanfito added three. Jackson Wray scored twice and had three assists. Casey Godbout had three saves.
GIRLS: St. Albert 4 Atlantic 3
Ella Klusman's second goal of the game led the Saintes past Atlantic in overtime. Makenna Shepard and Katelyn Hendricks also scored goals for the Saintes. Jada Jensen had all three of Atlantic's goals. Aubrey Guyer had two assists. Edria Brummer managed 16 saves.
GIRLS: Underwood 4 Harlan 1
Georgia Paulson scored twice for Underwood. Raegan Ward and Ava Brensel also scored. Harlan's lone goal came from Ella Plagman.
GIRLS: Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Clara Teigland scored twice and passed two assists. Alyssa Kellar and Peyton Scott each scored twice and had one assist. Livia White had one goal and two assists. Maili McKern and Alexa Schwartz also scored goals.
BOYS: Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Keaton Mann scored five goals in the win for Treynor. Danny Kinsella found the net twice and had an assist. Sam Burmeister, Tyson McCain and Brock Poland also scored goals. Thomas Schwartz and Andrew Kellar had two assists each.
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Thomas Jefferson 0
Piper McGuire scored both goals for the Lynx. Hanna Schimmer assisted on both. Savanna Vanderwerf had four assists.
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Brandon Toledo scored three goals. Connor Vargas, Mathew Watts, Makosa Jones, Malachi Noble, Logan Vargas and Brian Ledesma also had goals. Jones and Spencer Hewitt had two assists each.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Creston at Lewis Central
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 6 Panorama 1
BOYS: Des Moines Christian 1 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 0
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Bishop Heelan 0
GIRLS: Sioux City North at Sioux City East
BOYS: Sioux City North 6 Sioux City East 2
GIRLS: St. Pius X 5 Maryville 0
GIRLS: Auburn 2 Nebraska City 1
BOYS: Nebraska City 2 Platteview 1
GIRLS: Beatrice 3 Plattsmouth 0
BOYS: Waverly 10 Plattsmouth 0