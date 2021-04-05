(KMAland) -- Sweeps for St. Albert, Underwood, Treynor and SC East, other victories for Glenwood, LC and Atlantic girls and more from the Monday in KMAland soccer.
GIRLS: Glenwood 3 Sioux City West 2 (OT)
Avery Blasdel scored the golden goal in overtime for Glenwood on an assist from Larissa Pelley. Nora Dougherty and Alaina Meads also scored once each while Kelly Embray added an assist for the Rams.
Emma Smallcomb and Gabriela Rivera scored for Sioux City West.
GIRLS: St. Albert 8 Creston 1
Makenna Shepard had five goals while Ella Klusman added two goals and two assists for St. Albert. Mallory Daley struck for one goal of her own, and Lily Krohn and Paige Sundberg added one assist apiece.
BOYS: St. Albert 5 Creston 2
Brayden Shepard had two goals and two assists for St. Albert while Sam Wilber added a goal and two assists. John Helton and Gavin McIntosh also scored once apiece.
Aidan Anderson scored both goals for Creston.
GIRLS: Atlantic 4 Kuemper Catholic 1
Jada Jensen scored twice and set up another for Atlantic in the win. Lindley Eblen and Quinn Grubbs added one goal apiece while Grubbs and Mia Muller each had one assist.
GIRLS: Underwood 4 Missouri Valley 1
Ella Myler scored Missouri Valley’s goal on an assist by Bailey Coyle. Carlie Winchester had 16 saves for the Big Reds.
BOYS: Underwood 5 Missouri Valley 1
Evan Honan led Underwood with two goals and two assists while Dyson Rasmussen, Kaden Ogle and Gus Bashore also scored for the Eagles. Jarred Funk added a pair of assists, and Maddox Nelson, Grason Rasmussen and Hayden Goehring had one assist each. Skyler Keller picked up six saves in goal.
Cole Lange scored the lone goal of the game for Missouri Valley.
GIRLS: Treynor 7 Tri-Center 3
Alyssa Kellar and Clara Teigland scored two goals each for Treynor while Rachel Kinsella, Rachael Phelps and Peyton Scott all scored once apiece. Callie Copperstone tallied eight saves in goal.
Cassidy Cunningham and Marissa and Miranda Ring scored for Tri-Center.
BOYS: Treynor 7 Tri-Center 0
Danny Kinsella scored a hat trick and had an assist for Treynor while Sam Burmeister added a goal and three assists. Owen Mieska finished with one goal and two assists, and Andrew Kellar pitched in one goal and one assist. Keaton Mann added a goal while Thomas Schwartz had one assist.
Nate Petersen tallied the clean sheet for the Cardinals in the victory.
BOYS: Sioux City East 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Josue Mendoz, Rodrigo Ochoa and Edwin Garibay all scored goals for Sioux City East in the win.
BOYS: Madison 3 Conestoga 1
Koby Vogler scored the lone goal and Bryson Berg had the assist for Conestoga.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Lewis Central 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
GIRLS: Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
BOYS: Sioux City North 3 Fort Dodge 0
GIRLS: Bennington 9 Plattsmouth 0
GIRLS: Blair 10 Nebraska City 0
BOYS: Blair 2 Nebraska City 1
