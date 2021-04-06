(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln swept Heelan, Atlantic did the same to Missouri Valley and Lewis Central shut out Harlan in a battle of Hawkeye Ten powers.
The complete rundown from Tuesday's KMAland soccer can be viewed below.
GIRLS: Atlantic 4 Missouri Valley 0
Jada Jensen scored twice for Atlantic. Lindley Eblen and Mattie Dvorak also had goals. Jensen had two assists, too.
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 6 AHSTW 0
Madelyn Jaeger, Bethany Speichinger, Bella Munoz, Hope Kaeding, Kinsey Alt and Beth Belden scored goals. Speichinger had two assists. Chloie Otto had six saves.
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Bishop Heelan 1
Hanna Schimmer and Piper McGuire were the goal-scorers for AL. Schimmer's came in sudden-death to give the Lynx the win. Liberty Bates and Jazmin Martinez Rangel had the assists. Savanna Vanderwerf had five saves.
GIRLS: Sioux City North 2 Sioux City West 1
Gwen Patterson's goal in overtime handed the Stars the victory.
GIRLS: Maryville 7 Savannah 0
Kennedy Kurz and Cleo Johnson led Maryville with two goals each.
BOYS: Atlantic 7 Missouri Valley 2
Beau Dickerson had a monster night with four goals and two assists. Ethan Williams had a goal and an assist. Lee Houser had one goal and two assists. Tyrel Williams managed seven saves.
BOYS: Lewis Central 2 Harlan 0
Jonah Churchill and Cody Merrill scored goals for LC in the win.
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 8 Bishop Heelan 0
Spencer Hewitt had four goals for the Lynx. Brandon Toledo, Connor Vargas, Logan Vargas and Connor Oliver also scored goals. Hewitt and Connor Vargas assisted on two goals.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD (4/6)
GIRLS: Atlantic 4 Missouri Valley 0
GIRLS: East Sac County 9 Logan-Magnolia 0
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 6 AHSTW 0
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Bishop Heelan 1
GIRLS: Sioux City North 2 Sioux City West 1
GIRLS: Maryville 7 Savannah 0
GIRLS: Blair 10 Plattsmouth 0
GIRLS: Conestoga 6 Seward 0
BOYS: Lewis Central 2 Harlan 0
BOYS: Atlantic 7 Missouri Valley 2
BOYS: Chariton at Creston
BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 4 East Sac County 1
BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 9 AHSTW 0
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
BOYS: Blair 10 Plattsmouth 0
BOYS: Ralston 2 Nebraska City 0