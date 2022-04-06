(KMAland) -- The Platte boys handed Nebraska City their first loss while the Lewis Central girls knocked off St. Albert in KMAland soccer on Wednesday.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 5 St. Albert 1
Hana Daoudi scored twice while Haylee Erickson, Gracie Hays and Isabel McNeal had one goal each for Lewis Central in the victory.
Ella Klusman had the only goal of the night for St. Albert.
BOYS: The Platte 1 Nebraska City 0
The Platte handed Nebraska City their first loss of the season, getting the only goal of the game from Jude Wehrbein. Ty Orwig finished with a shutout in goal.