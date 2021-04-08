(KMAland) -- Tri-Center swept Atlantic and the AL, LC, Nodaway Valley and Treynor girls and Glenwood, LC and Creston boys picked up wins in KMAland soccer on Thursday.
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 4 Glenwood 1
Hanna Schimmer had two goals and an assist for Abraham Lincoln in the victory. Liberty Bates and Piper McGuire also scored once each, and Crystena Keesee and Alli Smith had one assist apiece. Savanna Vanderwerf added five saves in goal for the Lynx.
BOYS: Glenwood 4 Thomas Jefferson 0
Jayme Fritts scored once and had one assist to lead Glenwood in the shutout win. Cort Lovato Jr., Caden Johnson and Jackson Wray also scored once apiece, and Jade Nanfito finished with one assist for the Rams.
GIRLS: Tri-Center 5 Atlantic 0
Cassidy Cunningham found a hat trick while Marissa Ring had two goals and two assists to lead Tri-Center. Abby Stamp, Cunningham and Mollie Nelson all had one assist each.
BOYS: Tri-Center 2 Atlantic 1
Christian Dahir and Cade Carman scored goals for Tri-Center in the win.
Nathon Pobanz scored the only goal for Atlantic on an assist from Devin McKay.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Taylor Gregory scored four goals and had two assists to lead the explosive Lewis Central attack. Hope Jensen and Hana Daoudi added two goals, and Isabel McNeal and Gracie Hays also scored.
Daoudi, Hays, Hannah Estrada and Megan Elam finished with one assist, and Hannah Lucy and Rylee Shaw combined on the clean sheet for the Titans.
BOYS: Lewis Central 3 Abraham Lincoln 2
Jonah Churchill, Boston Hensley and Colton Costello all found the goal for Lewis Central in the victory. Costello's go-ahead goal came on a free kick from 21 yards out. Kyle Gappa stopped a key penalty kick late in the game to preserve the win for the Titans.
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 Creston 0
Madelyn Jaeger scored twice for NV/WCG in the shutout win.
BOYS: Creston 3 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 2
Brodie Wallace scored the golden goal for Creston in the win.
GIRLS: Treynor 7 Sioux City West 0
Clara Teigland scored a hat trick and had two assists to lead Treynor in the shutout victory. Alyssa Kellar added a goal and two assists, and Rachel Kinsella, Jozie Lewis and Peyton Scott scored once each.
Allie Houser also had an assist, and Callie Copperstone finished with two saves and the clean sheet.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Spencer 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
BOYS: Spencer 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
GIRLS: Beatrice 3 Auburn 0