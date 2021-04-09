(KMAland) -- The LC, Underwood and Maryville girls and St. Albert and Conestoga boys were winners on Friday in KMAland soccer.
GIRLS: Underwood 3 St. Albert 2
Georgia Paulson finished with two goals for Underwood, and Madison Ehrens added one for the Eagles.
Makenna Shepard and Ella Klusman scored one goal each for St. Albert.
BOYS: St. Albert 5 Underwood 0
Brayden Shepard and Gavin McIntosh scored two goals each, and Nate Kay added one goal for St. Albert. Shepard also had two assists, and Gavin Tarbox, John Helton and McIntosh set up one goal each.
Chase Morton had one save in goal and the clean sheet for the Falcons.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 6 Scotus Catholic 0
Hope Jensen led Lewis Central with two goals and an assist while Haylee Erickson, Hana Daoudi, Lia Taylor and Megan Elam also scored one. Gracie Hays and Lia Taylor added assists, and Hannah Lucy made three saves and had a clean sheet in goal.
BOYS: PCM 3 Atlantic 0
Tyrell Williams had 12 saves in goal for Atlantic in the defeat.
BOYS: Conestoga 3 Treynor 1
Sam Burmeister scored the lone goal for Treynor while Thomas Schwartz landed the assist.
GIRLS: Skutt Catholic 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
Savanna Vanderwerf had 18 saves for Abraham Lincoln in the defeat.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Scotus Catholic 2 Glenwood 0
BOYS: Des Moines East 5 Harlan 1
BOYS: ADM 3 Harlan 0
GIRLS: Maryville 5 Bishop LeBlond 3