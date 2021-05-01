(KMAland) -- The Treynor girls and boys won tournaments, both Kuemper teams won as well and more from the day in KMAland soccer.
View the rundown before:
GIRLS: Treynor 2 Gilbert 1
Clara Teigland scored twice on assists from Alyssa Kellar while Callie Copperstone had eight saves.
GIRLS: Treynor 5 Sioux City North 0
Clara Teigland tallied a hat trick and an assist, Alyssa Kellar had one goal and one assist and Allie Houser also scored once for the Cardinals. Sadie Schaaf pitched in one assist, and Callie Copperstone had seven saves and teh clean sheet in goal.
BOYS: Treynor 10 Missouri Valley 1
Andrew Kellar scored four times and had an assist for the Cardinals. Keaton Mann added three goals and two assists, and Mason Yochum tallied two goals. Sam Burmeister had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Schwartz and Danny Kinsella posted one assist each.
BOYS: Treynor 4 Riverside 0
Keaton Mann added another hat trick while Sam Burmeister had one goal and three assists for the Cardinals.
BOYS: Underwood 3 East Sac County 0
Kaden Ogle, Dyson Rasmussen and Evan Honan all scored one time each for Underwood. Jarred Funk added two assists, and Honan and Bowie Bettes had an assist apiece. Skyler Keller had one save and the clean sheet.
BOYS: Riverside 7 Logan-Magnolia 1
Rhett Bentley had two goals while Brogan Allensworth had one goal and three assists for Riverside. Caden Manzer added a goal and an assist, Braydon Hill posted a score and two helpers and Austin Kremkoski and Mike Casson also scored once. Eli Ryun finished with four saves in goal for the Bulldogs.
BOYS Championship: Treynor 5 Underwood 1
Keaton Mann scored another two goals while Owen Mieska, Duncan Clark and Andrew Kellar also found goals to lead Treynor to the win.
BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3 Panorama 0
Collin Mumford scored all three goals for Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley.
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 1 Van Meter 0
John Mayhall had a goal on an assist by Simon Wagner while Noah Bauer posted the clean sheet and finished with two saves.
BOYS Championship: Kuemper Catholic 1 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0 — 2 OT/PKs
Noah Bauer had two saves and another clean sheet for Kuemper in the championship of the West Central Valley Tournament.
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 2 Collins-Maxwell 1 — 2 OT/PKs
Catherine Mayhall scored a goal for the Knights, which one in penalty kicks. Ashlyn Badding had nine saves in goal.
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 2 Webster City 0
Kenya Prescott and Catherine Mayhall both scored for the Knights while Ashlyn Badding had the clean sheet and five saves.
GIRLS: Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 1
Plattsmouth advanced in subdistrict play behind two goals from Ireland Todd. Betsy Barr and Kaley Clark landed assists on the goals.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Denison-Schleswig Tournament (G)
East Sac County 1 Denison-Schleswig 0
Carroll 2 Riverside 1
Consolation: Denison-Schleswig 9 Riverside 3
Championship: East Sac County 1 Carroll 0
Denison-Schleswig Tournament No. 2 (G)
Treynor 2 Gilbert 1
Sioux City North def. Underwood
Championship: Treynor 5 Sioux City North 0
Consolation: Gilbert 10 Underwood 0
Iowa City Regina Tournament (B)
St. Albert 3 Beckman Catholic 1
Davenport Assumption 3 St. Albert 1
Boone Tournament (G)
Kuemper Catholic 2 Collins-Maxwell 1 — 2 OT/PKs
Kuemper Catholic 2 Webster City 0
Nodaway Valley Tournament (G)
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 Greene County 0
Panorama 8 Creston 0
Consolation: Creston 2 Greene County 1
Championship: Panorama 3 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0
West Central Valley Tournament (B)
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3 Panorama 0
Kuemper Catholic 1 Van Meter 0
Championship: Kuemper Catholic 1 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0 — 2 OT/PKs
Treynor Tournament (B)
Treynor 10 Missouri Valley 1
Underwood 3 East Sac County 0
Tri-Center 2 Logan-Magnolia 1
Treynor 4 Riverside 0
Underwood def. Tri-Center
Championship: Treynor 5 Underwood 1
Missouri Valley 3 East Sac County 1
Riverside 7 Logan-Magnolia 1
Urbandale Tournament (G)
Waverly-Shell Rock 6 Thomas Jefferson 0
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD — Girls Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict 1 at Conestoga
Conestoga 1 Nebraska City 0 (Forfeit)
Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 1
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD — Boys Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict 1 at Platteview
Gross Catholic 13 Plattsmouth 3