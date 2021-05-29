(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls soccer team saw their season come to a close on Saturday with a 2-0 loss to Pleasant Hill in the Class 2 State Quarterfinals.
The Spoofhounds' season ends at 17-4.
Check out the full Missouri State Soccer Tournament rundown below.
CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Lutheran South 7 Metro 0
St. Michael the Archangel 5 Bishop LeBlond 0
John Burroughs 4 Lutheran St. Charles 0
New Covenant Academy 2 Crocker 0
CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Ursuline Academy 2 Perryville 0
Pleasant Hill 2 Maryville 0
St. Charles 1 Southern Boone 0
Oak Grove 3 Bolivar 2
CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Notre Dame 3 Windsor 2
Grain Valley 2 Platte County 0
Ft. Zumwalt South 1 Parkway West 0
Union 6 Webb City 0
CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Nerinx Hall 1 Cor Jesu Academy 0
St. Teresa's Academy 2 Park Hill South 0
St. Dominic 2 Francis Howell 0
Lee's Summit West 2 Kickapoo 0