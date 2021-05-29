KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls soccer team saw their season come to a close on Saturday with a 2-0 loss to Pleasant Hill in the Class 2 State Quarterfinals.

The Spoofhounds' season ends at 17-4. 

Check out the full Missouri State Soccer Tournament rundown below. 

CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Lutheran South 7 Metro 0

St. Michael the Archangel 5 Bishop LeBlond 0 

John Burroughs 4 Lutheran St. Charles 0 

New Covenant Academy 2 Crocker 0 

CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Ursuline Academy 2 Perryville 0 

Pleasant Hill 2 Maryville 0 

St. Charles 1 Southern Boone 0 

Oak Grove 3 Bolivar 2 

CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Notre Dame 3 Windsor 2

Grain Valley 2 Platte County 0

Ft. Zumwalt South 1 Parkway West 0 

Union 6 Webb City 0 

CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Nerinx Hall 1 Cor Jesu Academy 0

St. Teresa's Academy 2 Park Hill South 0 

St. Dominic 2 Francis Howell 0

Lee's Summit West 2 Kickapoo 0 

