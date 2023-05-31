HeelanCrusaders.jpg

(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic’s girls soccer team joined their boys in the state semifinals with a thrilling 1-0 win over Nevada on Wednesday at the state tournament.

Check out the full day two rundown from Des Moines below.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Gilbert 2 Underwood 0

Find the complete recap from Nick Stavas linked here

Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Nevada 0

Jada Newberg scored on a header for Heelan’s only goal of the win. 

Other Iowa Girls Class 1A State Quarterfinals

Des Moines Christian 2 Hudson 0

Assumption 2 Van Meter 0

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Waverly-Shell Rock 4 North Polk 1

Pella 1 ADM 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 10 Marion 0

North Scott 3 Spencer 0

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Waukee Northwest 2 Ankeny Centennial 0

WDM Valley 2 Pleasant Valley 0

Dowling Catholic 1 Ankeny 0

Johnston 5 Linn-Mar 0

IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Ankeny Centennial 2 WDM Valley 0

Johnston 3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Iowa City West 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Dowling Catholic 2 Ames 1

