(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic’s girls soccer team joined their boys in the state semifinals with a thrilling 1-0 win over Nevada on Wednesday at the state tournament.
Check out the full day two rundown from Des Moines below.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Gilbert 2 Underwood 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Nevada 0
Jada Newberg scored on a header for Heelan’s only goal of the win.
Other Iowa Girls Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Des Moines Christian 2 Hudson 0
Assumption 2 Van Meter 0
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Waverly-Shell Rock 4 North Polk 1
Pella 1 ADM 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 10 Marion 0
North Scott 3 Spencer 0
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Waukee Northwest 2 Ankeny Centennial 0
WDM Valley 2 Pleasant Valley 0
Dowling Catholic 1 Ankeny 0
Johnston 5 Linn-Mar 0
IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Ankeny Centennial 2 WDM Valley 0
Johnston 3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Iowa City West 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Dowling Catholic 2 Ames 1