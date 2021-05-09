(KMAland) -- The Creston boys won their home tournament on Saturday while the Treynor girls rolled.
Treynor 15 Underwood 0
Alyssa Kellar tallied six goals and one assist. Clara Teigland had two goals and six assists. Peyton Scott muscled four goals and three assists.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD (5/8)
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament (B)
Lewis Central 2 Newton 0
Iowa City West 4 Lewis Central 0
Creston Tournament (G)
Greene County 4 Creston 0
Creston Tourney (B)
Creston 1 Panorama 0
Clarke 4 Riverside 0
Champ: Creston 3 Clarke 0
Glenwood Tournament (G)
Glenwood 10 Underwood 0
Nebraska Class B District Final (G)
Norris 6 Conestoga 0