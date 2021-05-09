Treynor Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Creston boys won their home tournament on Saturday while the Treynor girls rolled. 

Treynor 15 Underwood 0 

Alyssa Kellar tallied six goals and one assist. Clara Teigland had two goals and six assists. Peyton Scott muscled four goals and three assists. 

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD (5/8)

Bondurant-Farrar Tournament (B)

Lewis Central 2 Newton 0 

Iowa City West 4 Lewis Central 0 

Creston Tournament (G)

Greene County 4 Creston 0 

Creston Tourney (B) 

Creston 1 Panorama 0

Clarke 4 Riverside 0

Champ: Creston 3 Clarke 0 

Glenwood Tournament (G)

Treynor 15 Underwood 0 

Glenwood 10 Underwood 0 

Nebraska Class B District Final (G) 

Norris 6 Conestoga 0 

