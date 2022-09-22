KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- Maryville boys soccer proved dominant in an 8-0 win over Cameron on Thursday.

Truett Haer and Lane Hazen both had hat tricks while Quinn Pettlon and Kason Teale finished with one goal each for the Spoofhounds.

