(KMAland) -- The Maryville boy’s soccer team rolled to another shutout victory on Thursday.
The Spoofhounds took down Bishop LeBlond, 5-0, behind two goals from Kason Teale and one each from Quinn Pettlon, Truett Haer and Boyd Gallaher.
(KMAland) -- The Maryville boy’s soccer team rolled to another shutout victory on Thursday.
The Spoofhounds took down Bishop LeBlond, 5-0, behind two goals from Kason Teale and one each from Quinn Pettlon, Truett Haer and Boyd Gallaher.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.