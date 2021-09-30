KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- The Maryville boys soccer team picked up a Midland Empire Conference win over Bishop LeBlond on Thursday.

The ‘Hounds won 4-2 over LeBlond, getting a hat trick from Jacob Ferris.

