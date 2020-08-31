Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- Maryville boys soccer and softball were winners while Weeping Water nabbed a softball victory in other KMAland sports action on Monday.

SB: Bellevue East 12 Plattsmouth 3 

Hailey Montes hit a three-run home run for Plattsmouth in the defeat. Jessica Meisinger had two singles and a walk.

SB: Weeping Water 8 Wilber-Clatonia 7 

Kiera Brack and Keatyn Harrah had three hits each for Weeping Water in the victory.

