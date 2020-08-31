(KMAland) -- Maryville boys soccer and softball were winners while Weeping Water nabbed a softball victory in other KMAland sports action on Monday.
SB: Bellevue East 12 Plattsmouth 3
Hailey Montes hit a three-run home run for Plattsmouth in the defeat. Jessica Meisinger had two singles and a walk.
SB: Weeping Water 8 Wilber-Clatonia 7
Kiera Brack and Keatyn Harrah had three hits each for Weeping Water in the victory.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryville 13 Cameron 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Maryville 13 North Andrew 0
Stewartsville 14 Northeast Nodaway 0
