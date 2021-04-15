Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls soccer team fell in the Excelsior Springs championship while the Spoofhound boys edged St. Pius X in tennis on Wednesday. 

GIRLS SOCCER: North Kansas City 2 Maryville 1 — Excelsior Springs Championship 

Katie Weiss scored the lone goal of the night for the Spoofhounds.

BOYS TENNIS: Maryville 5 St. Pius X 4 

1S (SPX): Robert Sharp def. Mitchell Meyers (8-3)

2S (M): Matt Goodridge def. John Ringel (8-5)

3S (M): Carson Kempf def. Joel Birchmier (8-0)

4S (SPX): Joseph Kallenberger def. Henry Swink (forfeit)

5S (M): Kason Teale def. Cole Harms (8-3)

6S (SPX): Zachary Mitchell def. James DiStefano (9-7)

1D (SPX): Sharp/Kallenberger def. Goodridge/Kempf (8-4)

2D (M): Meyers/Teale def. Ringel/Birchmier (8-6)

3D (M): Swink/Justin Staples def. Harms/Mitchell (9-7)

