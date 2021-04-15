(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls soccer team fell in the Excelsior Springs championship while the Spoofhound boys edged St. Pius X in tennis on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER: North Kansas City 2 Maryville 1 — Excelsior Springs Championship
Katie Weiss scored the lone goal of the night for the Spoofhounds.
BOYS TENNIS: Maryville 5 St. Pius X 4
1S (SPX): Robert Sharp def. Mitchell Meyers (8-3)
2S (M): Matt Goodridge def. John Ringel (8-5)
3S (M): Carson Kempf def. Joel Birchmier (8-0)
4S (SPX): Joseph Kallenberger def. Henry Swink (forfeit)
5S (M): Kason Teale def. Cole Harms (8-3)
6S (SPX): Zachary Mitchell def. James DiStefano (9-7)
1D (SPX): Sharp/Kallenberger def. Goodridge/Kempf (8-4)
2D (M): Meyers/Teale def. Ringel/Birchmier (8-6)
3D (M): Swink/Justin Staples def. Harms/Mitchell (9-7)
