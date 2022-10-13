(KMAland) -- North Andrew advanced to a district final while the Nebraska State Tournament is down to its final nine teams in softball action from Thursday.
MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 — SEMIFINALS
North Andrew 13 Maysville 3
Michaela Sybert had three hits, two RBI and three runs, and Gracie Wilmes posted two hits and scored twice to lead North Andrew in the win. Teigan Miller threw all six innings, struck out six and gave up three runs.
Other Missouri Class 1 District 15
King City/Union Star 5 DeKalb 4
NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
Millard North 14 Papillion-LaVista South 13 Papio South eliminated
Elkhorn South 10 Lincoln Southwest 7 Lincoln Southwest eliminated
Papillion-La Vista 16 Millard North 4 Millard North eliminated
Elkhorn South 10 Lincoln East 7 Lincoln East eliminated
Papillion-La Vista 10 Elkhorn South 9 — 8 inn Elkhorn South eliminated
Omaha Marian 2 Gretna 1
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn 11 Waverly 6 Waverly eliminated
Seward 12 Scottsbluff 2 Scottsbluff eliminated
Elkhorn 8 Wahoo 2 Wahoo eliminated
Seward 8 Bennington 7 Bennington eliminated
Elkhorn 16 Seward 6 Seward eliminated
Northwest 6 Blair 5
NEBRASKA CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT
Malcolm 12 Milford 4 Milford eliminated
NEN 12 Polk County 4 Polk County eliminated
Bishop Neumann 7 Malcolm 6 Malcolm eliminated
Central City 17 NEN 15 NEN eliminated
Bishop Neumann 18 Central City 5 Central City eliminated
Hastings St. Cecilia 6 Yutan/Mead 5