(KMAland) -- St. Albert won in a thriller, Sidney mounted a comeback, Treynor snapped their skid and Stanton prevailed to highlight Friday's softball action.
H10: Denison-Schleswig 13 Clarinda 1
Hannah Slater drove in four runs on three hits -- including a three-run homer. Hailey Meseck had four RBIs on two hits. Kennedy Marten plated two runs and Paige Kastner posted three hits. Cambri Brodersen allowed just two hits.
Makayla Fichter homered for Clarinda.
H10: St. Albert 3 Glenwood 2
Bella Dingus walked St. Albert off a winner with a single in the bottom of the seventh. Dingus also had a triple and Lainey Sheffield doubled. Alexis Narmi fanned eight batters.
Coryl Matheny homered for Glenwood.
CC: Fremont-Mills 8 Essex 1
Kendall Reed earned the victory in the circle giving up two hits and one earned run. Liz Bartles paced the offense with two hits, a run scored and two steals. Brooke and Tori Burns had a hit apiece for Essex.
CC: Sidney 10 East Mills 8
Sidney came back from an early 7-0 hole. Olivia Larsen, Danica Laumann, Myrna Rodriguez and Fallon Sheldon had two hits apiece for the Cowgirls while Aspen Crouse led East Mills with two knocks.
WIC: Treynor 4 AHSTW 2
Keelea Navara was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate. Kennedy Elwood had two hits and eighth-grader Jadyn Huisman earned the first win of her career by striking out five and allowing just two hits to give the defending WIC champs their first win of the season.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 2
Jayda Gay had two hits -- a triple and a homer -- in the comeback victory. Campbell German earned the win by striking out five, allowing just one earned run and walking five.
TJ Stoaks struck out nine and walked two, allowing three earned runs. Stoaks also had two hits on offense.
POI: Wayne 11 Nodaway Valley 5
Sterling Berndt struck out seven in four innings and surrendered zero earned runs. Emily Jones drove in five runs. Mya Willey went deep and plated four. Camryn Jacobsen added two hits.
Alyssa Davis homered for Nodaway Valley.
RVC: West Harrison 15 CAM 9
Emily McIntosh bashed a grand slam home run for the Hawkeyes in the victory.
RVC: Woodbine 12 Whiting 1
Grace Moore went 3-for-3 with three RBI. Alex Niedermyer and Katlyn Snyder both went 2-for-4. Jamie Plowman hit a double and Sierra Lantz earned the win in the circle.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 3 Glenwood 2
Denison-Schleswig 13 Clarinda 1
Corner Conference
Stanton 7 Griswold 3
Sidney 10 East Mills 8
Fremont-Mills 8 Essex 1
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 4 AHSTW 2
Missouri Valley 11 IKM-Manning 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 11 Nodaway Valley 5
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 2
Central Decatur 10 Southwest Valley 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira-EHK 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Glidden-Ralston 12 Boyer Valley 11
West Harrison 15 CAM 9
Woodbine 12 Whiting 1
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 14 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 11 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Diagonal
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Boone 12 Kuemper Catholic 2
Earlham 6 Atlantic 3
Logan-Magnolia 3 West Monona 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 MOC-Floyd Valley 9