(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, Stanberry, Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood, Cass and Syracuse all won in KMAland softball action on Thursday.
MO: Stanberry 6 Maysville 5
Stanberry clinched the Grand River Conference championship with the tight win.
NE: Auburn 14 Nebraska City 12
Melody Billings had two doubles among three hits and drove in seven runs for Auburn. Harmony Franke added a hit and three RBI, and Kylie Allen had two hits and scored four times.
NE: Cass 14 Raymond Central 4
Morgan McAndrew had four hits, including a double and a triple, while driving int wo runs for Cass.
NE: Syracuse 16 Falls City 3
Kandice Danner had singled, doubled, homered and drove in three runs for Syracuse while Taylor Sherwin added a double among tow hits and drove in four.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb
Benton at Maryville
Princeton 11 Worth County 7
Platte Valley 10 South Holt 0
Stanberry 6 Maysville 5
Auburn 14 Nebraska City 12
Beatrice 12 Plattsmouth 1
Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun
Cass 14 Raymond Central 4
Syracuse 16 Falls City 3
Malcolm 17 Weeping Water 4