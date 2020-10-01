Stanberry Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, Stanberry, Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood, Cass and Syracuse all won in KMAland softball action on Thursday.

MO: Stanberry 6 Maysville 5 

Stanberry clinched the Grand River Conference championship with the tight win.

NE: Auburn 14 Nebraska City 12 

Melody Billings had two doubles among three hits and drove in seven runs for Auburn. Harmony Franke added a hit and three RBI, and Kylie Allen had two hits and scored four times.

NE: Cass 14 Raymond Central 4 

Morgan McAndrew had four hits, including a double and a triple, while driving int wo runs for Cass.

NE: Syracuse 16 Falls City 3 

Kandice Danner had singled, doubled, homered and drove in three runs for Syracuse while Taylor Sherwin added a double among tow hits and drove in four.

