Auburn Bulldogs

(Auburn) -- The Auburn softball team dominated Ponca in a pair of games on Saturday to clinch its fifth straight state appearance.

The Bulldogs won 19-0 and 14-0 in moving to the Class C state tournament.

The No. 4 seeded Auburn is joined by Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Kearney Catholic, Fairbury, Hastings St. Cecilia, Bishop Neumann, Malcolm and Central City in the Class C field.

The Class B field was set on Friday with Skutt Catholic, Elkhorn, Hastings, GICC, Norris, Seward, Northwest and Crete advancing to state.

