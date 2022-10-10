(KMAalnd) -- Maryville and Worth County picked up wins in KMAalnd softball action on Monday.
Maryville 7 DeKalb 6
Miquela Giesken had a big night with a home run among two hits, driving in four and scoring twice, for Maryville. Ella Eckley went 3-for-3 with two runs, and Ella Schulte and Emma Sprague finished with two hits, an RBI and a run, as the Spoofhounds rallied for three runs in the seventh.
Worth County 5 Mid-Buchanan 2
Kynah Steele had a big night for Worth County with a double, triple and three RBI, and Brooklyn Richardson scored two runs. Ali Brown threw seven innings, struck out five and allowed two unearned runs on four hits.
Other Area Scores
South Harrison 3 Platte Valley 1