(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and Platte Valley were both high-scoring winners in KMAland Missouri district softball on Wednesday.
MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 — SEMIFINALS
Northeast Nodaway 10 Stanberry 9
Jaden Atkins had two hits and two RBI, and Hadley DeFreece pitched in two hits and two runs for Northeast Nodaway in the win. Baylie Busby added a hit and two RBI, and Myler Wilmes pitched in one hit and two RBI.
Stanberry’s Katlyn James finished with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored in the defeat.
Platte Valley 11 Worth County 9
Platte Valley held off a late rally from Worth County in the victory. Maleeah Bliley homered, doubled, drove in three and scored twice, and Maggie Collins pitched in three hits and two RBI in the win. Kenzie Redden and Madelyn Swinford also had two hits each, and Brylie Angle added a double and two RBI.
Worth County’s Autumn Cousatte and Hailey Adwell each had three hits while Kynah Steele homered among two hits and drove in three. Ali Brown and Lanie Cousatte pitched in two hits of their own.
NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
Gretna 9 Papillion-LaVista South 0
Lincoln East 12 Millard North 8
Papillion-LaVista 6 Elkhorn South 5
Omaha Marian 8 Lincoln Southwest 0
Second Round: Gretna 11 Lincoln East 1
Second Round: Omaha Marian 6 Papillion-LaVista 2
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
Blair 6 Waverly 4
Bennington 10 Elkhorn 4
Northwest 9 Seward 0
Wahoo 14 Scottsbluff 13
Second Round: Blair 9 Bennington 1
Second Round: Northwest 4 Wahoo 3
NEBRASKA CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT
Hastings St. Cecilia 10 Milford 4
Central City 11 Malcolm 3
Bishop Neumann 13 NEN 5
Yutan/Mead 8 Polk County 0
Second Round: Hastings St. Cecilia 8 Central City 5
Second Round: Yutan/Mead 3 Bishop Neumann 0