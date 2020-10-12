(KMAland) -- Platte Valley beat South Harrison, and Mid-Buchanan lost to Worth County in KMAland softball on Monday.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Maryville at DeKalb
Platte Valley 5 South Harrison 2
Mid-Buchanan 12 Worth County 11
(KMAland) -- Platte Valley beat South Harrison, and Mid-Buchanan lost to Worth County in KMAland softball on Monday.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Maryville at DeKalb
Platte Valley 5 South Harrison 2
Mid-Buchanan 12 Worth County 11
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.