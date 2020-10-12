KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley beat South Harrison, and Mid-Buchanan lost to Worth County in KMAland softball on Monday.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Maryville at DeKalb

Platte Valley 5 South Harrison 2

Mid-Buchanan 12 Worth County 11

