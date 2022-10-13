North Andrew Cardinals

(KMAland) -- North Andrew advanced to a district final while the Nebraska State Tournament is down to its final nine teams in softball action from Thursday.

MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 — SEMIFINALS 

North Andrew 13 Maysville 3 

Michaela Sybert had three hits, two RBI and three runs, and Gracie Wilmes posted two hits and scored twice to lead North Andrew in the win. Teigan Miller threw all six innings, struck out six and gave up three runs.

Other Missouri Class 1 District 15 

King City/Union Star 5 DeKalb 4

NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

Millard North 14 Papillion-LaVista South 13 Papio South eliminated

Elkhorn South 10 Lincoln Southwest 7 Lincoln Southwest eliminated 

Papillion-La Vista 16 Millard North 4 Millard North eliminated 

Elkhorn South 10 Lincoln East 7 Lincoln East eliminated 

Papillion-La Vista 10 Elkhorn South 9 — 8 inn Elkhorn South eliminated 

Omaha Marian 2 Gretna 1

NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT 

Elkhorn 11 Waverly 6 Waverly eliminated 

Seward 12 Scottsbluff 2 Scottsbluff eliminated 

Elkhorn 8 Wahoo 2 Wahoo eliminated

Seward 8 Bennington 7 Bennington eliminated 

Elkhorn 16 Seward 6 Seward eliminated 

Northwest 6 Blair 5

NEBRASKA CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT

Malcolm 12 Milford 4 Milford eliminated 

NEN 12 Polk County 4 Polk County eliminated 

Bishop Neumann 7 Malcolm 6 Malcolm eliminated 

Central City 17 NEN 15 NEN eliminated 

Bishop Neumann 18 Central City 5 Central City eliminated 

Hastings St. Cecilia 6 Yutan/Mead 5

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.