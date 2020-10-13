MSHSAA
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley and Stanberry advanced in district softball action on Tuesday while Maryville and South Holt had their seasons come to an end.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail

Missouri Class 1 District 14 — First Round (at Bishop LeBlond)

Bishop LeBlond 8 South Holt 5

Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at Stanberry) 

Platte Valley 3 King City 0

Stanberry 7 Albany 0

Class 3 District 8 — First Round (at Chillicothe)

Savannah 7 Cameron 0

Macon 12 Maryville 0

Chillicothe 15 Benton 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.