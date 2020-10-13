(KMAland) -- Platte Valley and Stanberry advanced in district softball action on Tuesday while Maryville and South Holt had their seasons come to an end.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Missouri Class 1 District 14 — First Round (at Bishop LeBlond)
Bishop LeBlond 8 South Holt 5
Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at Stanberry)
Platte Valley 3 King City 0
Stanberry 7 Albany 0
Class 3 District 8 — First Round (at Chillicothe)
Savannah 7 Cameron 0
Macon 12 Maryville 0
Chillicothe 15 Benton 0