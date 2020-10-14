(KMAland) -- North Andrew and Worth County had their seasons come to an end while Auburn lost their first game at state on Wednesday in KMAland softball.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail
Missouri Class 1 District 14 Semifinals (at Bishop LeBlond)
DeKalb 13 Bishop LeBlond 3
Stewartsville/Osborn 11 North Andrew 0
Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at North Harrison)
North Harrison 10 Mercer 0
Princeton 2 Worth County 0
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Papillion-LaVista 10 Papillion-LaVista South 0
Omaha Marian 3 Lincoln East 0
North Platte 4 Lincoln Southeast 1
Lincoln Southwest 12 Bellevue East 11
Papillion-LaVista 14 Omaha Marian 0
North Platte 7 Lincoln Southwest 3
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Skutt Catholic 6 Elkhorn 0
Northwest 8 Seward 7
Norris 8 GICC 3
Hastings 8 Crete 2
Skutt Catholic 8 Northwest 1
Norris 4 Hastings 3
Nebraska Class C State Tournament
Central City 6 GACC 4
Kearney Catholic 9 Auburn 5
Bishop Neumann 9 Hastings St. Cecilia 1 — 6 inn
Malcolm 16 Fairbury 3 — 4 inn
Kearney Catholic 11 Central City 1 — 4 inn
Bisop Neumann 11 Malcolm 3