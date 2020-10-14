KMAland Softball
(KMAland) -- North Andrew and Worth County had their seasons come to an end while Auburn lost their first game at state on Wednesday in KMAland softball.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail

Missouri Class 1 District 14 Semifinals (at Bishop LeBlond)

DeKalb 13 Bishop LeBlond 3

Stewartsville/Osborn 11 North Andrew 0

Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at North Harrison)

North Harrison 10 Mercer 0 

Princeton 2 Worth County 0

Nebraska Class A State Tournament

Papillion-LaVista 10 Papillion-LaVista South 0

Omaha Marian 3 Lincoln East 0

North Platte 4 Lincoln Southeast 1

Lincoln Southwest 12 Bellevue East 11

Papillion-LaVista 14 Omaha Marian 0

North Platte 7 Lincoln Southwest 3

Nebraska Class B State Tournament

Skutt Catholic 6 Elkhorn 0

Northwest 8 Seward 7

Norris 8 GICC 3

Hastings 8 Crete 2

Skutt Catholic 8 Northwest 1

Norris 4 Hastings 3

Nebraska Class C State Tournament

Central City 6 GACC 4

Kearney Catholic 9 Auburn 5

Bishop Neumann 9 Hastings St. Cecilia 1 — 6 inn

Malcolm 16 Fairbury 3 — 4 inn

Kearney Catholic 11 Central City 1  — 4 inn

Bisop Neumann 11 Malcolm 3

