(KMAland) -- North Andrew, Stanberry and Worth County advanced in Missouri district play while the Nebraska state tournament is down to its final three teams in each class. Check out the softball from Thursday below.
1-14: North Andrew 13 South Holt 6
A five-run third and a six-run fourth were key for North Andrew in the win. Aspen Sybert had a big night with two hits and four RBI, and Piper Cook added two hits and two runs for the Cardinals.
Zoey Prussman had a big night for South Holt with two hits and four RBI.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 District 14 (at King City)
Semifinal: Stanberry 8 Platte Valley 4
Semifinal: North Andrew 13 South Holt 6
Missouri Class 1 District 16 (at North Harrison)
Worth County 5 North Harrison 0
Princeton 9 Mercer 4
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Winner’s Bracket: Lincoln Southwest 8 Gretna 0
Loser’s Bracket: Millard South 16 Papillion-La Vista South 8
Loser’s Bracket: Lincoln East 8 Norfolk 2
Loser’s Bracket: Papillion-La Vista 6 Millard South 2
Loser’s Bracket: Lincoln East 9 Millard North 7
Loser’s Bracket: Lincoln East 5 Papillion-La Vista 4
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Winner’s Bracket: Skutt Catholic 14 Hastings 4
Loser’s Bracket: Northwest 15 Norris 1
Loser’s Bracket: Elkhorn 20 Scottsbluff 3
Loser’s Bracket: Northwest 4 Wahoo 1
Loser’s Bracket: Bennington 12 Elkhorn 9
Loser’s Bracket: Northwest 15 Bennington 12
Nebraska Class C State Tournament
Winner’s Bracket: Bishop Neumann 3 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 2
Loser’s Bracket: Yutan-Mead 5 Cozad 1
Loser’s Bracket: Hastings St. Cecilia 14 Freeman 5
Loser’s Bracket: Yutan-Mead 15 Kearney Catholic 4
Loser’s Bracket: Malcolm 13 Hastings St. Cecilia 12
Loser’s Bracket: Yutan-Mead 14 Malcolm 4