(KMAland) -- Auburn went 1-1, North Andrew was 1-3 and Stanberry finished 0-2 on Saturday in KMAland softball.

MID-BUCHANAN TOURNAMENT 

POOL A 

North Andrew 3 DeKalb 2 

Teigan Miller struck out seven in seven innings to get the win for North Andrew. Gracie Wilmes led the offense with a big home run and two RBI.

Mid-Buchanan 9 North Andrew 0 

Madison Curran led the way for North Andrew with two hits in the loss.

POOL B 

Platte Valley Lafayette (MISSING)

Platte Valley North Platte (MISSING)

BRACKET PLAY 

Savannah 11 North Andrew 1 

Michaela Sybert had three hits and an RBI, and Gracie Wilmes finished with two hits for North Andrew in the defeat. 

Benton 8 North Andrew 6 

Teigan Miller, Katryna Warren and Kinzie Wilmes all had two hits while Michaela Sybert, Warren and Wilmes drove in one run piece for the Cardinals in the defeat. 

PLATTSBURG TOURNAMENT 

Plattsburg 10 Stanberry 5

King City 7 Stanberry 1

YUTAN TOURNAMENT 

Yutan-Mead 13 Auburn 0 

Auburn did not manage any hits in the shutout defeat.

Auburn 15 Southern/Diller-Odell 3 

Auburn hit five home runs, including two by Mallory Brinckerhoff, who went 4-for-4 with five RBI and two runs. Cailyn Erickson added three hits, two RBI and three runs, and Addie Darnell went deep and drove in three. Dakota Maher and Makenna Snodgrass also hit home runs, combining for five hits, four RBI and five runs scored. Ella Matteen worked all five innings and struck out five for the Bulldogs.

