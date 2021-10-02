(KMAland) -- Auburn posted a pair wins at the Yutan-Mead on Saturday.
Check out the full KMAland softball recap below.
Auburn 4 Yutan-Mead 2
Leah Grant, Jaeleigh Darnell, Melody Billings and Ella Matteen each had two hits while Darnell, Billings and Matteen drove in runs. Harmony Franke tossed five innings, striking out three on two earned runs while scattering seven hits.
Auburn 8 Ashland-Greenwood 2
The Bulldogs rode a four-run fifth to victory. Leah Grant had two hits, scored three times and doubled while Jaeleigh Darnell had two hits and Harmony Frank sent two runs in. Paige Aue had three hits for Auburn. Franke got the win in the circle, surrendering seven hits and two earned runs in six innings.
Kaitlin Pfeiffer had two hits for Ashland-Greenwood while Danielle Tonjes and Devin Rodgerson drove in runs. Tatum Gossip fanned four batters.
Yutan-Mead 9 Ashland Greenwood 2
Piper Boggs, Kaelyn Fisher and Alexa Meyer-Bundy had the only hits for Ashland-Greenwood while Boggs drove in a run off her homer. Hannah Keith and Kealie Riecken each struck out two batters.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD (10/2)
Yutan Tournament
