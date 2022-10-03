(KMAland) -- Falls City advanced to a district championship while North Andrew and Worth County were also winners in KMAland softball on Monday.
North Andrew 9 West Platte 8
Michaela Sybert, Piper Cook, Cassidy Brittain and Gracie Wilmes all had three hits each for North Andrew in the win. Wilmes drove in three runs, and Brittain and Cook each scored three times int he win. Teagan Miller added two hits for the Cardinals.
Worth County 7 Northeast Nodaway 5
Kynah Steele led Worth County with a double, home run and two runs scored, and Hailey Adwell went 3-for-4 with two runs. Autumn Cousatte and Ali Brown also had two hits each for the Tigers. Brooklyn Richardson allowed zero earned runs and struck out 11 to get the win.
Northeast Nodaway’s Hadley DeFreece posted a hit, an RBI and two runs for Northeast Nodaway in the loss.
North Platte 6 Maryville 2
Ella Schulte doubled and scored, and Abby Swink and Alyssa Cunningham had one hit and one RBI each for Maryville in the loss.
NEBRASKA CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 1
Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 12 Plattsmouth 0
Justine Villamonte and Abbie Dasher had one hit each for Plattmsouth.
Nebraska City 15 Gross Catholic 7
Sydnee Nickels had two doubles among four hits, drove in three and scored twice, and Emilee Marth posted four hits, an RBI and four runs for Nebraska City. Emma Cowden had a hit and three RBI, and Tarryn Godsey posted a hit, two RBI and two runs for the Pioneers.
Final: Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 10 Nebraska City 4
Emerson Becker, Bianca Hoy, Tarryn Godsey and Lexi Southard all had two hits for Nebraska City in the defeat.
NEBRASKA CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 3
Bennington 12 Cass 2
NEBRASKA CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 4
Waverly 10 Ashland-Greenwood 0
Ellie Milburn had the only hit of the game for Ashland-Greenwood in the shutout loss.
NEBRASKA CLASS C SUBDISTRICT 1
Auburn 15 Syracuse 7
Addie Darnell went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs, and Makenna Snodgrass added two hits for the Bulldogs. Ella Matteen and Cailyn Erickson also drove in two runs each.
Emily Holz had a hit and drove in two, and Nicole Bradford posted one hit, one RBI, three walks and four runs for Syracuse.
Falls City 10 Auburn 2
Kacy Brewer homered among two hits, drove in four and scored twice, and Madi Jones went 3-for-4 with a single, double, triple, five RBI and two runs scored for Falls City. Emily Vitosh and Jordan Wilcox also had two hits each for the Tigers, which got five shutout innings from Elyse Poppe.
Despite the loss, Auburn managed 15 hits, led by three from Makenna Snodgrass. Ella Matteen, Addie Darnell, Cailyn Erickson and Cammie Hamann all had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs.
Final: Falls City 11 Fort Calhoun 3
Madi Jones went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, five RBI and two runs scored for Falls City. Kacy Brewer and Emilou Schulenberg both had three hits, combining for three runs and four RBI. Hannah Collier also had two hits, three runs and an RBI in the win. Elyse Poppe went all five innings and allowed just three runs.
Other Area Scores
Lafayette 8 Stanberry 0