(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway won in Missouri while Auburn claimed a subdistrict championship in Nebraska on Monday in KMAland softball.
Northeast Nodaway 8 Worth County 7
Lindsey Jackson led Northeast Nodaway with a double among two hits and drove in two runs. Jaden Atkins, Bailey Busby, Lauren McIntyre and Kirsten Morrow also had two hits apiece in the win.
Rebecca Smith topped Worth County with three hits, three runs and an RBI, and Ali Brown and Lanie Cousatte finished with two hits and an RBI.
West Platte 13 North Andrew 5
Makenna Goldizen posted four hits, Madison Curran added two and an RBI and Ella Fries finished with a three-run home run for North Andrew.
Lafayette 11 Stanberry 0
Sadie Runde led Stanberry with two hits in the shutout loss.
NEBRASKA CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 1
First Round: Duchesne/Roncalli 10 Plattsmouth 8
Duchesne/Roncalli scored eight runs in the final two innings. Ireland Toddled Plattsmouth with three hits and three RBI while Chloe Anson added two hits and two RBI and Krista Hardy had two hits and two runs for the Blue Devils.
Semifinal: Omaha Mercy 3 Nebraska City 1
Emilee Marth had a double among three hits to lead Nebraska City in the tough loss. Kendyl Schmitz struck out five in seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits.
NEBRASKA CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 3
First Round: Bennington 10 Cass 0
Bennington scored three in the first, six in the second and one in the fourth on their way to the win. Morgan McAndrew and Ali Gansemer each had hits for Cass in the loss.
NEBRASKA CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 4
Ashland-Greenwood dropped the subdistrict final to Waverly.
First Round: Ashland-Greenwood 12 South Sioux City 2
Ashland-Greenwood pounded out 12 hits, including two each from Danielle Tonjes, Piper Boggs, Devin Rodgerson and Abby Fisher. Hannah Keith had a hit and three RBI, and Boggs and KK Fisher each drove in two for the Bluejays, which got five strong innings and six strikeouts from Tatum Gossin.
Championship: Waverly 11 Ashland-Greenwood 2
Abby Fisher led Ashland-Greenwood with two hits in the loss. Keely Geise added a hit, an RBI and a run.
NEBRASKA CLASS C SUBDISTRICT 1
Auburn claimed the subdistrict championship with wins over Fort Calhoun and Falls City.
First Round: Fort Calhoun 6 Syracuse 4
Kylie Anderson had a double among two hits and drove in two, and Hannah Knox and Aliza Haag added one hit and two runs each for Syracuse in the defeat.
Semifinal: Auburn 11 Fort Calhoun 3
Jaeleigh Darnell and Leah Grant each hit home runs and combined to drive in four while scoring a combined five runs in leading Auburn to the win. Harmony Franke added three hits, an RBI and two runs, and Melody Billings posted a hit and two RBI.
Semifinal: Falls City 3 Weeping Water 2
Elyse Poppe delivered a walk-off hit for Falls City. Poppe finished tis three hits, and Madison Jones homered and drove in two for the Tigers.
Jillian Rathe had two hits, and Lauren Harms posted a hit and two RBI for Weeping Water in the loss.
Championship: Auburn 19 Falls City 9
Ella Matteen, Jaeleigh Darnell and Leah Grant all blasted home runs, combining on seven hits, 11 RBI and eight runs in the win. Grant, Matteen and Harmony Franke all had three hits each while Melody Billings and Makenna Snodgrass had two apiece. Darnell and Mateen drove in four runs each, and Grant and Billings had three RBI apiece.
Madi Jones homered twice among three hits and drove in four to lead Falls City. Elyse Poppe and Kacy Brewer also had home runs, and Hannah Collier tallied three hits and three runs.
