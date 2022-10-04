(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, Maryville and North Andrew all picked up wins in KMAland softball on Tuesday.
Platte Valley 7 Worth County 0
Delaney Wolf struck out five and threw a complete game no-hitter for Platte Valley. Maggie Collins added two hits at the plate, and Brylie Angle drove in three runs.
Ali Brown threw all seven innings for Worth County and struck out five.
Maryville 4 Savannah 1
Ella Schulte went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI to lead Maryville in the win. Alyssa Cunningham chipped in two hits and scored twice, and Schulte threw a complete game with eight strikeouts for the Spoofhounds.
North Andrew 7 Stewartsville-Osborn 6 — 8 inn
North Andrew scored one run each in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to walk off with a win. Madison Curran had four hits and an RBI, and Kinzie Wilmes smashed a home run among two hits and scored twice. Gracie Wilmes and Michaela Sybert also had two hits each, and Sybert drove in two runs. Katryna Warren and Teigan Miller both pitched four innings and had four strikeouts each.
Other Area Scores
Bishop LeBlond 5 Northeast Nodaway 2