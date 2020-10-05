(KMAland) -- Auburn advanced to district play while Nebraska City and Ashland-Greenwood stayed alive in KMAland softball action from Monday.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Lafayette 4 Stanberry 2
Maryville 8 North Platte 7
Albany 18 South Holt 8
Worth County 13 Northeast Nodaway 2
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Nebraska City)
Nebraska City 7 Duchesne Roncalli Catholic 3
Gross Catholic 11 Plattsmouth 1
Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 8 Plattsmouth 3
Gross Catholic 8 Nebraska City 4
Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Omaha Skutt)
Skutt Catholic 10 Cass 0
Bennington 8 Elkhorn North 0
Elkhorn North 11 Cass 1
Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Elkhorn)
Elkhorn 12 South Sioux City 0
Ashland-Greenwood 3 DC West/Concordia 2
DC West/Concordia 9 South Sioux City 6
Elkhorn 8 Ashland-Greenwood 0
Class C Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn)
Syracuse 14 Fort Calhoun 0
Auburn 10 Syracuse 1
Weeping Water 14 Falls City 6
Auburn 18 Weeping Water 0