(KMAland) -- Auburn advanced to district play while Nebraska City and Ashland-Greenwood stayed alive in KMAland softball action from Monday.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season

Lafayette 4 Stanberry 2

Maryville 8 North Platte 7

Albany 18 South Holt 8

Worth County 13 Northeast Nodaway 2

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail 

Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Nebraska City) 

Nebraska City 7 Duchesne Roncalli Catholic 3

Gross Catholic 11 Plattsmouth 1

Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 8 Plattsmouth 3

Gross Catholic 8 Nebraska City 4

Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Omaha Skutt) 

Skutt Catholic 10 Cass 0

Bennington 8 Elkhorn North 0

Elkhorn North 11 Cass 1

Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Elkhorn) 

Elkhorn 12 South Sioux City 0

Ashland-Greenwood 3 DC West/Concordia 2

DC West/Concordia 9 South Sioux City 6

Elkhorn 8 Ashland-Greenwood 0

Class C Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn) 

Syracuse 14 Fort Calhoun 0

Auburn 10 Syracuse 1

Weeping Water 14 Falls City 6

Auburn 18 Weeping Water 0

