(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway won in walk-off fashion, Worth County edged Platte Valley and North Andrew had a big night at the plate in KMAland softball on Tuesday.
Northeast Nodaway 7 Bishop LeBlond 6
Hadley DeFreece delivered a walk-off single, finishing with two hits and two RBI for Northeast Nodaway. Bailey Busby added three hits and three RBI, Meredith Adwell pitched in three hits and an RBI and Jaden Atkins had two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Bluejays.
Worth County 4 Platte Valley 2
Aivry Griffin led Worth County with four hits, and Brooklyn Richardson had a home run among three hits to lead Worth County. Autumn Cousatte also had two hits and drove in a run for the Tigers. Richardson threw all seven innings and allowed two unearned runs.
Brylie Angle topped Platte Valley with a hit and an RBI in the loss.
North Andrew 17 South Holt 7
Piper Cook had four hits and an RBI to lead a 19-hit North Andrew attack. Makenna Goldizen and Michaela Sybert added three hits each, combined to drive in five and scored four runs apiece. Katyrna Warren, Madison Curran, Kinzie Wilmes and Aspen Sybert added two hits apiece.
Zoey Prussman topped South Holt with a home run, five RBI and two runs.
Savannah 12 Maryville 0
Maryville’s Miquela Giesken had the lone hit of the night for the Spoofhounds.
