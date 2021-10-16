North Andrew Cardinals

(KMAland) -- North Andrew softball won a district championship on Saturday with a 13-2 victory over Stanberry in a Class 1 District 14 Championship.

Check out the full Class 1 district softball scoreboard below. 

DISTRICT SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD (10/16)

CLASS 1

1: East Carter 10 Neelyville 4 

2: Norwood 11 Dora 10

3: Marion C. Early 11 Halfway 1 

4. Leeton 10 Hermitage 0 

7. Northeast 18 Westran 1 

10. LaPlata 4 Schuyler County 1 

13. Maysville 6 Polo 5

14. North Andrew 13 Stanberry 2 

16. Princeton 8 Worth County 1 

