(KMAland) -- North Andrew softball won a district championship on Saturday with a 13-2 victory over Stanberry in a Class 1 District 14 Championship.
Check out the full Class 1 district softball scoreboard below.
DISTRICT SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD (10/16)
CLASS 1
1: East Carter 10 Neelyville 4
2: Norwood 11 Dora 10
3: Marion C. Early 11 Halfway 1
4. Leeton 10 Hermitage 0
7. Northeast 18 Westran 1
10. LaPlata 4 Schuyler County 1
13. Maysville 6 Polo 5
14. North Andrew 13 Stanberry 2
16. Princeton 8 Worth County 1