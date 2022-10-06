(KMAland) -- North Andrew and Worth County were both winners in KMAland softball action on Thursday.
South Harrison 11 Maryville 2
Maryville’s Ella Schulte and Abby Swink both had two hits for Maryville in the defeat.
North Andrew 7 DeKalb 5
Madison Curran had a three-hit game while Teigan Miller added two hits and three RBI for North Andrew in the win. Gracie Wilmes added a hit, two RBI and two runs scored, and Katryna Warren threw all seven innings with three strikeouts for the Cardinals.
Worth County 9 Maysville 5
Kynah Steele and Hailey Adwell and three hits each while Rylee Ruckman posted two hits and Kara Staton drove in three on one double for Worth County. Autumn Cousatte also had a two-hit game, and Brooklyn Richardson and Ali Brown both struck out three in the circle.
Other Area Scores
Benton 12 Platte Valley 7
East Harrison at Northeast Nodaway
Stewartsville-Osborn 10 Stanberry 8