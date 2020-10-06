KMAland Softball
(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, North Andrew and Platte Valley were winners in KMAland softball on Tuesday.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season 

Northeast Nodaway 11 Bishop LeBlond 8

Savannah 10 Maryville 0

North Andrew 16 South Holt 7

Platte Valley 9 Worth County 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Nebraska City)

Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 12 Nebraska City 4

Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Elkhorn) 

Ashland-Greenwood 7 DC West/Concordia 2

Elkhorn 4 Ashland-Greenwood 2

