(KMAland) -- Falls City had their season come to a finish in a district final series on Friday in softball action.
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT FINALS
Yutan/Mead 7-8 Falls City 2-0
Kacy Brewer had two hits while Emilou Schulenberg doubled and drove in two for Falls City in game one. The Tigers managed just three hits — one each from Hannah Collier, Schulenberg and Emily Vitosh in game two.
Other Nebraska Class C District Finals
Hastings St. Cecilia 16-10 FCEMF 3-3
Bishop Neumann 8-12 Chadron 0-4
Central City 10-9 Ponca 0-0
Malcolm 10-19 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 5-8
NEN 9-10 St. Paul 8-2
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS
Wahoo 10-11 McCook 0-0
Blair 10-5 Crete 0-3
Northwest 8-12 Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 2-0
Bennington 5-5 Omaha Mercy 4-3
Seward 9-8 Hastings 8-3
Elkhorn 2-11 Columbus Lakeview 0-1