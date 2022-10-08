NSAA

(KMAland) -- Falls City had their season come to a finish in a district final series on Friday in softball action.

NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT FINALS

Yutan/Mead 7-8 Falls City 2-0 

Kacy Brewer had two hits while Emilou Schulenberg doubled and drove in two for Falls City in game one. The Tigers managed just three hits — one each from Hannah Collier, Schulenberg and Emily Vitosh in game two.

Other Nebraska Class C District Finals 

Hastings St. Cecilia 16-10 FCEMF 3-3

Bishop Neumann 8-12 Chadron 0-4

Central City 10-9 Ponca 0-0

Malcolm 10-19 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 5-8

NEN 9-10 St. Paul 8-2

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS 

Wahoo 10-11 McCook 0-0

Blair 10-5 Crete 0-3

Northwest 8-12 Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 2-0

Bennington 5-5 Omaha Mercy 4-3

Seward 9-8 Hastings 8-3

Elkhorn 2-11 Columbus Lakeview 0-1

