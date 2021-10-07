(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and Stanberry rolled to wins in KMAland softball action on Thursday.
Northeast Nodaway 12 East Harrison 1
Meredith Adwell had two hits and five RBI, and Jill Boswell added three hits, two runs and an RBI in leading Northeast Nodaway to the win. Bailey Busby pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Ruby Wilmes tallied two hits and scored three times. Lindsey Jackson struck out six in a one-hit complete game.
DeKalb 7 North Andrew 1
Makenna Goldizen finished with two hits, and Madison Curran drove in one run for North Andrew in the defeat.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley at Benton
Maysville 22 Worth County 0
Stanberry 22 Stewartsville-Osborn 11