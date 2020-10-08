KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley picked up another win in KMAland softball action on Thursday night.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley 5 Benton 1

Maysville 8 Worth County 0

Savannah 12 Stanberry 2

Stewartsville 12 South Holt 0

