(KMAland) -- Platte Valley picked up another win in KMAland softball action on Thursday night.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 5 Benton 1
Maysville 8 Worth County 0
Savannah 12 Stanberry 2
Stewartsville 12 South Holt 0
(KMAland) -- Platte Valley picked up another win in KMAland softball action on Thursday night.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 5 Benton 1
Maysville 8 Worth County 0
Savannah 12 Stanberry 2
Stewartsville 12 South Holt 0
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.