(KMAland) -- Auburn's season came to a close at the hands of Cozad on Saturday.
The Bulldogs went 1-2, winning 14-3, but losing and 15-12 and 9-8. In the win, Leah Grant had five RBI off four hits, doubled and homer. Jaeieigh Darnell also homered while Jerzie Maher and Harmony Franke doubled. Franke, Darnell and Paige Aue finished with two hits apiece. Franke also fanned three. In the 15-12 loss, Ella Matteen and Darnell homered while Matteen, Makenna Snodgrass and Cailyn Erickson doubled. Matteen and Darnell had three RBI in that game and Melody Billings added two. Darnell and Franke homered in the 9-8 loss as part of two-hit performances. Grant, Matteen and Maher also had two hits.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD (10/9)
CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS
Scottsbluff 11, Omaha Gross Catholic 10
Scottsbluff 14, Omaha Gross Catholic 12
Wahoo 8, Gering 0
CLASS C DISTRICT FINALS
Auburn 14, Cozad 3
Cozad 15, Auburn 12
Cozad 9, Auburn 8
Freeman 5, Gothenburg 3
Freeman 7, Gothenburg 3
Yutan/Mead 12, Aquinas Catholic 0
Yutan/Mead 7, Aquinas Catholic 2
BENTON TOURNAMENT
Marceline 8 Maryville 0