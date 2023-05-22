(KMAland) -- The opening night of softball saw conference wins for Missouri Valley, Exira/EHK, CAM, Murray and Seymour plus other Ws for Griswold, Glenwood, Atlantic, St. Albert, Lo-Ma, D-S, SWV, Essex, Wayne, SE Warren, Glidden-Ralston & SC West.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 11 Riverside 5
Audrie Kohl cranked a home run and drove in four, and Lea Gute and Brooklyn Lange both had a hit and two RBI for Missouri Valley in the win. Dilynn Meade posted two hits and drove in one, and Kohl struck out 13 in seven innings.
Markely Yanes led the way for Riverside with a triple and three RBI, and Kaycie Perkins had two hits and two RBI for the Bulldogs. Adaline Martens also had two hits in the loss.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Shay Burmeister had two hits, two RBI, two walks and one run score for Exira/EHK in the win. Riley Miller went all seven innings for the Spartans and struck out six.
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Anna Hart and Aubrey Hofma finished with two hits each.
CAM 9 Ar-We-Va 1
Karys Hunt had two hits, Courtney Follmann added a three-RBI triple and Kaitlyn Plate tripled in a run for CAM in the win. Emma Follmann gave up just two hits and struck out five to get the win for the Cougars.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 14 Moravia 3
Presley VanWinkle had three hits, three RBI and three runs for Murray while Teryn Shields pitched in three hits, three runs and an RBI. CeJay Kent, Kassy Saucedo and Keirsten Klein all had two hits apiece for the Mustangs. Shields was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts in six innings.
Seymour 12 Mormon Trail 0
Gracie Peck gave up just one hit in a shutout performance for Mormon Trail.
NON-CONFERENCE
Griswold 2 Shenandoah 0
Karly Millikan struck out 11 and allowed just three hits for Griswold in the win. Check out the full recap from Trevor Maeder linked here.
Glenwood 10 Fremont-Mills 0
Allison Koontz struck out 12 and didn’t allow a hit in five innings for Glenwood. Koontz doubled among two hits and drove in two, and Faith Weber also had two hits for the Rams.
Lily Crom and Amanda Morgan both took walks, and Macy Mitchell went three innings for Fremont-Mills.
Atlantic 12 Lenox 1
Zoey Kirchhoff had two doubles among three hits, MaKenna Sonntag added a double among three hits and drove in four and Lila Wiederstien was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Atlantic. Riley Wood struck out seven and gave up just three hits for the Trojans.
West Monona 12 Lewis Central 5
Alyssa Griffin homered on the first pitch of her first at bat of the season, Kyleigh Moore had two doubles and Haylee Wilcox added two hits and two RBI for Lewis Central in the loss.
Ames 7 Creston 4
Jersey Foote and Mila Kuhns had two hits each for Creston in the defeat.
St. Albert 7 Abraham Lincoln 1
Kiera Hochstein had three hits, Leighton Finnegan added two hits and two RBI and Lexi Narmi helped herself with two hits of her own in the win. Narmi threw all seven innings and struck out 15 for the Saintes, which also got a hit and two RBI from Jessica McMartin.
Kelsi Nelson led Abraham Lincoln with two hits and an RBI, and Holly Hansen went six innings with five strikeouts.
Logan-Magnolia 7 Kuemper Catholic 3
Kattie Troxel had a two-hit game and drove in one run for Logan-Magnolia behind Abby Hiatt, who struck out 15 in seven innings of work.
Chloe Gehling had two hits and two runs for Kuemper Catholic.
Denison-Schleswig 9 Westwood 2
Claire Leinen struck out 14 and gave up just one earned run in a complete game effort for Denison-Schleswig. Chloe Mendenhall doubled among two hits and drove in four, and Ashlyn Herrig had two hits and three runs for the Monarchs.
Dallas Center-Grimes 16 Harlan 0
Harlan didn’t have a hit in the loss. Jenna Gessert and Camryn Goshorn shared the pitching duties for the Cyclones.
Southwest Valley 16 Stanton 9
Evy Marlin singled, doubled and homered, and Ryanne Mullen and Sadie Groszkrueger posted two hits each for the Timberwolves in the win. Haidyn Top also had two hits, and Morgan Shuler finished a home run shy of the cycle. Deklyn Mullen tallied three hits of her own.
Leah Sandin and Kyla Hart had two hits and an RBI each, and Lilly Ford doubled in two runs for the Viqueens.
Essex 11 Bedford 6
Tori Burns, Brianne Johnson and Mariska Kirchert all had two hits, and Cindy Swain went deep and drove in three runs for Essex. Kirchert and Kylie Valdez both drove in two runs for the Trojanettes in the win. Burns struck out 10 Bulldogs in the circle.
Earlham 6 Audubon 3
Mattie Nielsen had a triple and two RBI, and Anna Larsen added an RBI hit for Audubon in the loss. Alexis Obermeier struck out seven in four innings of work in the circle for the Wheelers.
Wayne 17 Twin Cedars 2
Izzie Moore went four no-hit innings and struck out seven for Wayne. Ava Whitney, Moore and Skylar O’Brien all had three hits, including a home run from Moore, who drove in three runs. Ella Whitney added two doubles and four RBI, and O’Brien drove in two runs.
Jillian French and Cristen Durian had one hit each, and Durian and Alli Reed both drove in one run apiece for Twin Cedars in the loss.
Southeast Warren 6 Oskaloosa 1
Alivia Ruble struck out 10 and gave up just one run on three hits while throwing a complete game for Southeast Warren. Lexi Clendenen had a team-high three hits, and Bre Nolte, Ruble, Lola Shriver and Sturgis Fridley had two hits apiece for the Warhawks.
Gildden-Ralston 8 Madrid 1
Ashlynn Tigges went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs, and Brileigh Bock had three hits and an RBI for Glidden-Ralston. Tiela Janssen, Kassidy Wenck and Jaelyn Subbert posted two hits each, and Wenck and Subbert drove in two runs each. Vanessa Koehler struck out 13 in a complete game effort.
Sioux City West 12 Lawton-Bronson 0
Lulu Vaul threw three two-hit innings with four strikeouts to lead Sioux City West in the win. Kaycie Boetger had three hits and two RBI, and Emily Ehlers, Ofelia Rivera, Angelica Rivera and Jhournie Cherkas posted two hits apiece for the Wolverines. Vaul and Cherkas also drove in two runs each.
Sioux City West 17 Lawton-Bronson 7
Breanna Loker led Sioux City West’s offensive explosion with three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Angelica Rivera and Molly Stroman had two hits and two RBI apiece for the Wolverines.