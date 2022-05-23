(KMAland) -- The opening night of softball saw impressive shutout wins for Clarinda, Griswold, Lo-Ma, Denison-Schleswig, SW Valley, CAM and Exira/EHK to highlight a busy evening in KMAland.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 15 Riverside 6
Brooklyn Lange had three hits and three RBI, and Emma Gute posted two hits, two walks and two runs for Missouri Valley in the win. Bailey Divelbess and Emerson Anderson pitched in two RBI apiece behind Audrie Kohl, who struck out nine and allowed zero earned runs.
Ayla Richardson, Elly Henderson and Madison Kelley all had two hits, and Elyssa Amdor finished with two RBI for Riverside in the loss.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 16 Ar-We-Va 0
Helen Riker tossed a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts, and Maddy Holtz led the offense with two hits, including a double. Marissa Spieker tripled and scored three times for the Cougars.
Jamie Hausman had both hits for Ar-We-Va.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Exira/EHK’s Macy Burmeister threw seven shutout innings, striking out six and allowing just four hits to get the win. Quinn Grubbs tripled, drove in a run and scored twice, and Hannah Nelson pitched in a hit, an RBI and a run. Gemini Goodwin added two hits and a run for the Spartans.
Kassidy Olson, Emma Hart, Breeley Clayburg and Malia Clayburg all had hits for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Hart threw all seven innings and had eight strikeouts for the Crusaders.
Woodbine 12 West Harrison 2
Charlie Pryor doubled, tripled, drove in one and scored twice, and Sierra Lantz had two hits and four RBI for Woodbine in the win. Katy Pryor pitched in a double, two RBI and two runs, and Charlie Pryor threw all five innings with 10 strikeouts.
Rylee Evans led West Harrison with a home run, and Chloe Leinen had one hit for the Hawkeyes.
Other Rolling Valley
Whiting at Boyer Valley (MISSING)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Orient-Macksburg 16 Mormon Trail 3
Emma Boswell led the way for Orient-Macksburg, finishing with a double among four hits and drove in three runs while picking up the win in the circle.. Kinsey Eslinger added a triple and two RBI, and Kasyn Shinn scored three times.
NON-CONFERENCE
Griswold 10 Shenandoah 0
McKenna Wiechman went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs, and Karly Millikan pitched in there hits and three RBI for Griswold in the win. Millikan struck out 14 and allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout.
Brooklen Black, Jenna Burdorf and Lynnae Green all had one hit each for Shenandoah.
Clarinda 10 Bedford 0
Presley Jobe singled, tripled and drove in three, and Jerzee Knight posted two hits, two RBI and two runs to lead Clarinda in the win. Addy Wagoner tossed all five innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven to get the victory. Ryplee Sunderman pitched in one hit, two RBI and a run, and Emmy Allbaugh had a hit, an RBI and two runs.
Bridgett Murphy had the only hit of the night for Bedford.
Glenwood 11 Fremont-Mills 1
Allison Koontz and Brynn Schrock combined on a one-hitter and had 11 strikeouts. McKenna Koehler was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs at the plate, and Allison Koontz and Sara Kolle had two hits each of their own. Kolle drove in four and Koontz and Kolle both scored two runs.
Macy Mitchell had a triple and scored the only Fremont-Mills run.
Dallas Center-Grimes 10 Harlan 0
Madison Kjergaard had two hits and a walk for Harlan in the defeat.
Abraham Lincoln 4 St. Albert 2
Holly Hansen had 10 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run in a complete game performance for Abraham Lincoln. Jayden Hargrave had two hits and two RBI, and Hansen pitched in two hits of her own for the Lynx offense.
Alexis Narmi had four hits and drove in a run at the plate for the Saintes. She took the tough-luck loss despite seven strikeouts in the circle.
Denison-Schleswig 13 Westwood 0
Hannah Slater and Kiana Schulz had two hits each for the Monarchs in the dominant win. Slater, Schultz and Cambri Brodersen all drove in one run apiece. Claire Leinen struck out seven in the circle.
Logan-Magnolia 2 Kuemper Catholic 0
Abby Hiatt struck out 12 and gave up just two hits in a shutout performance for Logan-Magnolia. Amelia Evans and Kattie Troxel led the Panthers with two hits each, and Hiatt and Sammie Yoder had a hit and an RBI apiece.
Hailey Ostrander topped Kuemper with two hits. Chloe Venteicher threw all seven innings for Kuemper, scattering nine hits and giving up just two runs.
Atlantic 13 Lenox 3
Ava Rush and Riley Wood had three hits apiece with Rush scoring four times and Wood driving in three. Zoey Kirchhoff, Ava Bruckner and Claire Pellett all had two hits each behind Malena Woodward, who struck out two and gave up zero earned runs in getting the win.
Emilee Reed had two hits and an RBI for Lenox in the defeat.
Southwest Valley 17 Stanton 0
Camryn Johnston, Mackenzie Richards and Evy Marlin had two hits each for Southwest Valley in the shutout win. Ryanne Mullen threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts.
Wayne 4 Twin Cedars 3
Allie Jo Fortune hit a two-run home run to lift Wayne to the victory.
Jillian French hit a home run among two hits for Twin Cedars.
Madrid 9 Glidden-Ralston 4
Elizabeth Lloyd led Glidden-Ralston with four hits and an RBI, and Ashlynn Tigges pitched in two hits and an RBI. Vanessa Koehler struck out 10 in the circle for the Wildcats.
Other Non-Conference
West Monona 4 Lewis Central 0
Audubon 5 Earlham 4
Melcher-Dallas 4 ACGC 3