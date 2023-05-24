(KMAland) -- LC downed Shenandoah, Glenwood shut out Clarinda, Griswold, Essex & F-M won in the Corner, Underwood outscored IKM-Manning, Lo-Ma and Audubon also won in the WIC, AL grabbed a sweep in the MRC and more from KMAland softball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 9 Shenandoah 4
Brooklyn Damgaard and Connie Brougham had three hits each, and Kyleigh Moore and Connie Brougham each had two RBI for the Titans.
Jenna Burdorf had two hits, including an RBI double, and Caroline Rogers, Kylie Foutch, Navaeh Yale and Kassidy Stephens all had one hit each for the Fillies.
Glenwood 14 Clarinda 0
Liz Thiesen hit a home run and drove in two, and Sara Kolle posted three hits, three RBI and three runs. Hayley Kloeckner tallied three hits and three RBI, and Audrey Albers and Allison Koontz both had one hit and two RBI for Glenwood. Koontz went four innings and struck out six in a no-hitter.
Addy Wagoner had two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings for Clarinda.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Griswold 23 East Mills 0
Karly Millikan weaved a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts for Griswold. The Tigers had 10 hits, including two with four RBI and two runs scored from Marsissa Askeland. McKenna Wiechman added two hits, two walks and three RBI, and Millikan went deep and drove in three for the Tigers.
Essex 14 Stanton 11
Tori Burns went 3-for-5 with two RBI, and Brooke Burns and Cindy Swain both drove in three runs each with Swain driving two doubles and scoring three times for Essex. Addy Resh added a double among two hits, and Brianne Johnson also had two hits.
Jenna Stephens topped the Stanton offense with three singles, and Leah Sandin added two hits. Bree Mitchell tallied two hits and an RBI, as did Kyle Hart in the high-scoring game. Lilly Ford pitched n two hits and three stolen bases.
Fremont-Mills 16 Sidney 12
Macy Mitchell had a home run among two hits, drove in five and scored three times, and Ella Thornton and Kinley Blackburn pitched in two hits each for the Knights.
Fallon Sheldon had three hits, an RBI and two runs, and Lilly Peters tallied two hits, drove in one and scored once. Gabi Jacobs also had a big night with three hits, two RBI and two runs.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 29 IKM-Manning 22
Underwood had 28 hits and posted a 12-run sixth inning to grab the wild win. Alissa Fischer went 5-for-5 with 10 RBI, and Grace Pierce, Ali Fletcher and Claire Cook had four hits each while combining to drive in eight runs. Ruby Patomson, Madeline Stephens and Alyse Petersen all added three hits, and Macy Pedersen tallied two safeties.
Anna Stangl led IKM-Manning with a double among two hits, walked four times and drove in seven for IKM-Manning. Karlee Arp also had a hit, three walks, four RBI and three runs, and Hannah McKinney was 3-for-6 with three RBI and two runs.
Logan-Magnolia 7 Tri-Center 4
Brooke Johnsen homered and drove in three, and Campbell Chase added two hits for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Abby Hiatt struck out 15 in a complete game effort for the Panthers.
Hayden Thomas had a team-high two hits to lead Tri-Center.
Audubon 5 AHSTW 3
Audubon scored four runs in the seventh to pick up the come-from-behind win. Jordan Porsch doubled among three hits, and Kali Irlmeier had two hits, two RBI and two runs for the Wheelers. Irlmeier had five strikeouts in four innings before Alexis Obermeier added five strikeouts in three no-hit relief innings for the Wheelers.
Graycen Partlow had two hits and scored once for AHSTW.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 8 Thomas Jefferson 4
Holly Hansen had two hits and drove in three, and Izzy Miller, Jazmyne Villalobos, Hanna Ferguson and Lexie Pearce also had two hits each for the Lynx in the win.
Madeline Tierney had two hits and two RBI, and Taylor Rasmussen and Kali Schreiber also posted two hits each for the Yellow Jackets. Carley Steinspring struck out six in six innings in the circle.
Abraham Lincoln 9 Thomas Jefferson 8
Hanna Ferguson went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and two runs, and Jayden Hargrave posted two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Abraham Lincoln in the tight win.
Ashleigh Ronk totaled three hits and drove in one run for Thomas Jefferson.
Sioux City North 4 LeMars 2
Sioux City North score twice in the top of the seventh to make up the difference in the win.
LeMars 12 Sioux City North 4
Libby Leraas hit a two-run home run to lead a five-run seventh inning for LeMars in the win.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Sioux City East 3
Bailey Moreau delivered the walk-off hit for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Moreau finished with two hits and the RBI behind Regan Herbst, who struck out four and gave up just three hits in a complete game effort.
Bella Gordon led Sioux City East with a hit and an RBI, and Lexi Plathe went 6 1/3 innings in the tough-luck loss.
Sioux City East 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Teagan Treglia struck out six and gave up just three hits in a complete game shutout, and Gracie Bruening, Olivia Mentzer and Kailynne Spates all had one RBI each for Sioux City East.
Addison Wheeler, Chloe Buss and Ella Skinner all had one hit each for the Warriors.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 11 Melcher-Dallas 0
No stats reported.
Seymour 18 Moulton-Udell 0
No stats reported.
Murray 2 Orient-Macksburg 1
Presley VanWinkle struck out 12 in seven innings and allowed just one earned run for Murray in the win. Jalie Baumfalk led the defense with two hits and stole four bases.
Orient-Macksburg’s Emma Boswell struck out four in seven innings, and Christa Cass had a double and scored on an RBI hit by Boswell.
NON-CONFERENCE
Carroll 3 Denison-Schleswig 2 — 9 inn
Claire Leinen had 11 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings for the Monarchs in a walk-off loss. Norah Huebert led the offense with two hits, and Kaylie Baker and Mayah Slater both had a hit and an RBI.
Southwest Valley 9 CAM 3
Maddie Bevington singled, doubled and tripled, and Sadie Groszkrueger and Ada Lund both had doubles for Southwest Valley in the win. Ryanne Mullen, Evy Marlin, Haidyn Top and Morgan Shuler each had a single, and Ryanne Mullen was the winning pitcher for the Timberwolves.
Greene County 10 Nodaway Valley 0
No stats reported.
Mount Ayr 13 Clarke 2
Breya Nickle had a hit, four RBI, two walks and two runs, and Linsie Barnes posted a hit and two RBI for Mount Ayr in the win. Hayden Ruggles pitched in two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Tegan Streit added two hits, an RBI and two runs. Aubree Clark also had two hits behind Zoey Larson, who gave up just two runs on six hits and struck out seven.
Centerville 9 Central Decatur 0
Solyer Smith and Amy Potter had one hit each for Central Decatur.
Davis County 13 Wayne 0
Ava Whitney, Allie Fortune and Devyn Davis all had one hit each for Wayne in the loss.
Norwalk 4 Southeast Warren 0
Southeast Warren did not have a hit in the loss. Alivia Ruble went six innings for the Warhawks and struck out seven.
Glidden-Ralston 12 South Central Calhoun 2
Vanessa Koehler, Tiela Janssen, Kassidy Wenck and Elizabeth Lloyd all had two hits each, and Wenck (5) and Lloyd (3) combined to drive in eight runs for the Wildcats. Koehler had six strikeouts in five innings in the circle.
North Mahaska at Moravia
No stats reported.