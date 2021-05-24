(KMAland) -- Another member of the Pryor family put KMAland on notice while Harlan, Underwood and Clarinda cruised to victories in the opening night of the high school softball season.
Check out the full KMAland rundown below.
H10: Harlan 13 Kuemper Catholic 1
Emily Brouse and Tianna Kasperbauer pieced together a one-hitter. Kate Heithoff managed three hits and Aurora Miller homered.
Kuemper had hits from Brianna Lux, Kamryn Venner and Kenadee Loew. Venner drove in their run.
NC: Atlantic 6 Lenox 0
Olivia Engler blanked Lenox in a game heard on KMA 960. The full rundown can be found at our Local Sports Page.
NC: Westwood 10 Denison-Schleswig 9
Paige Kastner drove in two runs on a pair of singles. Hannah Slater, Kennedy Marten, Kiana Schulz and Cambri Brodersen also had RBIs. Claire Leinen struck out seven in the loss.
NC: Stanton 11 Southwest Valley 5
Ali Silvius had two hits and two RBIs. Marleigh Johnson singled and triple, driving in one. Jenna Stephens plated two. Kaitlyn Bruce struck out six in the win. Camryn Johnson paced Southwest Valley with three hits. Ryann Mullen and Kyli Aldrich hit triples. Jayley Schlapia had two hits.
WIC: Underwood 16 IKM-Manning 2
Alexis Gruhn had IKM-Manning's only RBI. Jessica Christensen contributed their only other hit.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 8 Tri-Center 4
Abby Hiatt posted 11 strikeouts and Sammi Yoder muscled two hits in Lo-Ma's win.
WIC: Audubon 5 AHSTW 3
Kali Irlmeier drove in two runs. Kylee Hartl and Addie Hocker also plated scores. Irlmeier tossed 5 2.3 innings with six strikeouts and five hits allowed. AHSTW's two hits were drove in by Rylie Knop and Graycen Partlow. Darian Hansen had two hits.
WIC: Riverside 11 Missouri Valley 8
Kenna Ford earned the win in the circle for the Bulldogs. Chiara Rains had two hits and drove in two. Ari McGlade tripled and had three RBIs.
Olivia Haynes sparked Mo. Valley's bats with three hits. Maya Contreraz had two hits, doubled, stole a bag and drove in three runs. Brooklyn Lange also had three RBIs.
NC: Wayne 3 Twin Cedars 1
Grace Bailey homered in the seventh and struck out eight, but Wayne rallied to win a rematch of last year's Class 1A regional final.
RVC: West Harrison 10 Boyer Valley 1
Alexia Miller went deep for Boyer Valley's only run of the evening.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Hanna Kraus, Kora Obrecht and Sara Schurke had two hits each for Ar-We-Va. Jadeyn Smith drove in four runs and doubled. Jamie Hausman scored twice, Sophie Jackson plated a run and Timberlen Kock singled and drove in one while scoring twice. Kraus scored three times. Smith was the winning pitcher, allowing only four hits.
The Crusaders received hits from Alaya Betts, Shelbi Wilkus, Emma Hart and Bridget Shirbourn in the loss.
RVC: Woodbine 3 CAM 0
Eighth-grader Charlie Pryor drove in two runs with a double and earned the win on the mound, striking out 18 and only allowing three hits.
NC: Melcher-Dallas 6 ACGC 2
Riley Enfield had two hits and two RBI. Haley Godrey, Kasyn Reed and Emma Clark also drove in runs. BrieAnna Remster fanned 12 batters and allowed only four hits in seven innings.
