(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton, LeMars, Moulton-Udell and Wayne all added wins in KMAland softball on Tuesday.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City East 7
Addie Brown had three hits and three runs, and Chloe Buss added three hits and two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Brooklyn Ocker chipped in a double among two hits and drove in two, and Addy Mosier drove in two.
Alexys Jones had three hits, including a double, and Brylee Hempey finished with two hits and two runs for Sioux City East.
Other Missouri River Conference
LeMars 11 Sioux City North 1
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moulton-Udell 9 Orient-Macksburg 6
Lexi Smith had two hits and scored one run, and Stephanie Leager pitched in a hit and two RBI to lead the way for Moulton-Udell. Adriana Howard had 11 strikeouts for the Eagles.
Emma Boswell went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs, and Emily Campbell pitched in three hits for Orient-Macksburg. Kasyn Shinn also had a two-hit game for the Bulldogs.
NON-CONFERENCE
Wayne 5 Davis County 2
Emily Jones had three hits and drove in two, and Sterling Berndt finished with two hits and three runs for Wayne in the win. Jones threw all seven innings, struck out five and gave up just one earned run.