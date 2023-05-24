(KMAland) -- Treynor handed Lo-Ma a rare regular season loss, G-R, Exira/EHK & Woodbine won in the RVC and Essex, Glenwood, Mo Valley, AHSTW, Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper, SW Valley, Griswold, MSTM and SE Warren picked up KMAland softball wins on Wednesday.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 7
Delaney Mathews led Treynor with two home runs, five RBI and two runs, and Jadyn Huisman also went deep among two hits for Treynor. Brynna Huffman pitched in two hits and an RBI, and Mathews threw five innings with four strikeouts.
Campbell Chase and Abby Hiatt both had two hits, and Brooke Johnsen added a hit and two RBI for Logan-Magnolia.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15 Ar-We-Va 1
Shay Burmeister led Exira/EHK with four hits, five RBI and two runs, and Quinn Grubbs and Hailey Bieker had two hits each. Grubbs drove in three and scored three times, and Riley Miller had five innings and eight strikeouts to get the win.
Glidden-Ralston 6 Boyer Valley 2 -- 8 inn
Vanessa Koehler threw all eight innings, struck out nine and gave up just two runs on four hits for Glidden-Ralston in the victory.
Woodbine 3 CAM 1
Charlie Pryor struck out 15 and allowed just one run on three hits to lead Woodbine in the win. Nicole Hoefer added two hits and two RBI at the plate while Elise Olson had two hits of her own.
CAM’s Emma Follmann took the tough-luck loss with six strikeouts in six innings and didn’t allow any earned runs. She also had a hit and scored once for the Cougars.
NON-CONFERENCE
Essex 12 Red Oak 1
Tori Burns struck out nine and gave up just one run in five innings to get the win. Burns and Brianne Johnson had three hits and two RBI each, and Brooke Burns posted two hits, two runs and one hit.
Emily Sebeniecher and Jaydin Lindsay had one hit each for Red Oak.
Glenwood 15 Underwood 3
Allison Koontz went 4-for-4 with two singles, a double and a triple and scored four runs while driving in one run to lead Glenwood. Alyssa Liddick added a hit and three RBI for the Rams, which got four innings in the circle from Koontz, who struck out four.
Missouri Valley 12 Atlantic 0
Audrie Kohl threw a three-inning no-hitter and struck out six Trojans in the Missouri Valley win. Maya Contreraz led the offense with a hit, two RBI and two runs scored, and Grace Herman had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Lea Gute also had a strong game with three hits and three runs.
AHSTW 4 Harlan 1
Denison-Schleswig 7 Abraham Lincoln 3
Kaitlyn Bruhn and Kaylie Baker had three hits apiece, and Mayah Slater finished with two knocks for the Monarchs. Jordyn Linn added a hit and two RBI, and Claire Leinen worked seven innings with eight strikeouts.
Abraham Lincoln’s Kelsi Nelson had three hits, and Lexie Pearce posted two hits and two RBI. Jayden Hargrave had two hits and an RBI for the Lynx.
Kuemper Catholic 14 IKM-Manning 1
Kaylie Diercksen went 3-for-3 with a home run, drove in four and scored twice for Kuemper Catholic in the dominant win. Kaci Peter added three hits, including a triple, drove in one run and scored three times, and Myli Schaefer had two hits and an RBi.
Southwest Valley 13 East Mills 1
Ryanne Mullen was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single, and Haidyn Top had two hits for Southwest Valley.
Griswold 8 Tri-Center 0 — 6 inn
Marissa Askeland and Whitney Pennock had two hits, one RBI and two runs each, andmDakota Reynolds, Joey Reynolds and Addison Adams each had a double for the Tigers. Karly Millikan, Makenna Askeland and Abby Gohlinghorst all drove in one run, and Millikan pitched the shutout with seven strikeouts in six innings.
The game was called due to lightning in the sixth inning.
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Twin Cedars 0
Campbell German was dominant in the circle with 17 strikeouts, allowing just two hits and a walk in a complete game shutout for Martensdale-St. Marys. Sydney Bears, Annie Hughes and Aunie Berger all had two hits, and Berger drove in two runs for the Blue Devils.
Rylee Dunkin and Kennedi Ford each had one hit for Twin Cedars, which got a complete game performance from Jillian French, striking out three and allowing four runs on eight hits.
Southeast Warren 16 Woodward-Granger 4
Breanna Nolte, Sturgis Fridley, Jaycee Neer and Belle Ewing all had three hits for Southeast Warren in the dominant win. Natalie Geisler added a double among two hits and drove in four, and Fridley had three RBI. Neer, Kaylee Tigner and Ewing also drove in two runs behind Kaylyn Holmes, who threw all five innings and struck out five.
