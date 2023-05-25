(KMAland) -- Clarinda pulled away from Shenandoah, Creston rolled, AHSTW, Underwood & Audubon won in the WIC, Lenox, NV, Mt Ayr, SEW & Wayne took Ws in the POI, LeMars, SBL, SC North & SC East garnered sweeps and more from KMAland softball on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 15 Shenandoah 4
Kaylah Degase tripled among three hits, drove in three and scored three runs, and Annika Price pitched in two hits, three RBI and two runs for Clarinda. Madi Cole totaled three hits and two RBI for the Cardinals. Lylly Merrill went all six innings for Clarinda in the win.
Shenandoah’s Lynnae Green had two hits and two RBI, and Caroline Rogers posted two hits with a run scored. Peyton Athen had a hit and an RBI, and Kylie Foutch also drove in a run for the Fillies.
Creston 13 Red Oak 2
Mila Kuhns and Zoey Vandevender had two hits and three RBI each for Creston in the dominant win. Daile Keeler, Jacy Kralik and Caitlin Bruce also had two hits apiece, and Bruce drove in two runs for the Panthers. Taryn Fredrickson went four innings, struck out nine and gave up just three hits to get the win.
Jaydin Lindsay had two hits and drove in a run for Red Oak.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 13 Tri-Center 3
Graycen Partlow went 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs, and Rylie Knop and Halle Goodman both had two RBI and two runs scored for AHSTW in the win. Sienna Christian also had two hits to back her pitching performance, which saw her toss six innings and strike out seven.
Hayden Thomas had two hits for Tri-Center in the loss. Kaylynn Harris added a hit and two RBI.
Underwood 14 Missouri Valley 13
Underwood scored nine runs in the seventh inning. Claire Cook had four hits and scored three times, Ali Fletcher posted three hits, three RBI and three runs and Ruby Patomson, Alissa Fischer and Alyse Petersen had two hits apiece for the Eagles in the win. Fletcher drove in three and Fischer had two RBI.
Lea Gute and Brooklyn Lange had three hits each for Missouri Valley, and Audrie Kohl, Emerson Anderson, Hailey Ferris and Grace Herman all had two hits apiece. Lange and Herman had three RBI, and Maya Contreraz posted two RBI and a hit.
Audubon 12 Riverside 2
Alexis Obermeier had 11 strikeouts in six innings, allowing just two unearned runs on four hits. Addie Hocker had a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Michelle Brooks tallied two hits and two RBI. Mattie Nielsen also had a hit and two RBI.
Madison Kelley led Riverside with two hits and an RBI.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 10 Bedford 5
No stats reported.
Nodaway Valley 5 Southwest Valley 4
Lindsey Davis had two hits and four RBI, and Jorja Holliday threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts for Nodaway Valley.
Ada Lund posted two hits for Southwest Valley. Haidyn Top struck out 10 in seven innings of work for the Timberwolves.
Mount Ayr 5 East Union 1
No stats reported.
Southeast Warren 13 Central Decatur 1
Sturgis Fridley and Alivia Ruble each hit home runs, and Natalie Geisler had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Southeast Warren in the win. Kaylyn Homes went all three innings for the Warhawks, allowing just one hit and one unearned run while striking out three.
Soiyer Smith had a hit and scored a run for Central Decatur.
Wayne 2 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Clara O’Brien hit a solo home run and scored both of Wayne’s runs in the game. Izzie Moore threw a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts and just four hits allowed.
Campbell German also pitched well with 14 strikeouts while allowing two runs on two hits and three walks. She also led the offense with two hits.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 17 Abraham Lincoln 2
LeMars’ Libby Leraas had a big game with two hits, four RBI and two runs scored, and Brenna Leraas totaled three hits, two RBI and three runs. Natalie Vanderloo also had three hits and two RBI, and Charli Grosenheider and Addi Bogh tallied two hits and two RBI apiece.
Lilly Maddox and Kelsi Nelson both had a hit and an RBI each for AL.
LeMars 20 Abraham Lincoln 0
Payton Wright, Libby Leraas and Natalie Vanderloo all had three hits while Charli Grosenheider, Addi Bogh and Kylie Hofmann tallied two apiece for LeMars. Grosenheider drove in a team-high three runs, and Leraas had two RBI behind a shutout pitching performance from Kylie Hofmann, who struck out four and allowed just one hit.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Ella Skinner went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, and Elise Evans-Murphy had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Brooklyn Ocker also had two hits and drove in two, and Addison Wheeler pitched in a hit, two RBI and two runs. Ocker tossed all five innings and struck out seven for the Warriors.
Carley Steinspring and Cierra Wineland each had one hit for Thomas Jefferson.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Thomas Jefferson 1
Addison Wheeler homered, drove in four and had two runs while Elise Evans-Murphy posted two hits, two runs and an RBI. Emma Crooks had a hit and two RBI and threw four innings with four strikeouts.
Madeline Tierney posted two hits for Thomas Jefferson.
Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
No stats reported.
Sioux City East 13 Sioux City West 7
Alexys Jones hit a home run for Sioux City East in the high-scoring win. Jones added a single, drove in three and scored two runs while Olivia Mentzer posted two hits and three RBI. Addyson Junge and Caddy Junck had two hits and two RBI.
Ofelia Rivera had two hits, an RBI and a run for Sioux City West. Angelica Rivera added a home run and drove in three runs.
Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 3
Lexi Plathe was the winning pitcher, and Alexys Jones hit another home run for Sioux City East in the win.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 9 Mormon Trail 8
No stats reported.
Murray 12 Seymour 7
Keirsten Klein had two home runs among four hits, drove in five and scored three times for Murray. Kassy Saucedo added a three-run home run and four RBI, and Karina Romero posted three hits and two RBI. Presley VanWinkle threw six innings of relief with six strikeouts.
Gracie Peck hit a home run among two hits while Taylor Ruby had three hits, two RBI and two runs. Mackenzie Robertson also had two hits, and Leah Rinchiuso posted two hits and two runs.
Twin Cedars 13 Orient-Macksburg 0
Jillian French threw a no-hitter, allowing just one baserunner on a hit by pitch, and struck out seven. French went 3-for-3 with three RBI, and Rylee Dunkin was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two stolen bases for the Sabers. Cristen Durian added a double, a triple and two RBI.
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Nothing reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
ADM 10 Harlan 0
No stats reported.
West Monona 9 Kuemper Catholic 2
Melinda Schaefer and Kaci Peter had two hits each, and Ally Sommerfeld threw 4 2/3 innings and struck out three for Kuemper in the loss.
CAM 8 East Mills 6
No stats reported.
Woodbine 12 Sidney 0
Nicole Hoefer went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI, and Charlie Pryor threw three no-hit innings with nine strikeouts and just one walk.
Sidney’s Aunika Hayes threw 2 1/3 innings.
IKM-Manning 11 Boyer Valley 8
Anna Stangl led IKM-Manning with three hits and an RBI while Ella Richards, Brooke Booth and Taylor Beckendorf added two hits each. Olivia Robinson had three RBI in the game. Richards also threw seven innings and struck out seven.
Madrid 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Anna Hart had two hits and an RBI, and Lacie Davis and Aubrey Hofbauer each had one hit for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss.
River Valley 14 West Harrison 0
West Harrison did not manage a hit in the loss. Rylee Evans struck out nine in five innings for the Hawkeyes.
Whiting at Ar-We-Va
Nothing reported.