KMAland Softball
Photo: TeamUSA.org

(KMAland) -- Riverside and Sioux City West got games in on Wednesday in KMAland softball.

NON-CONFERENCE 

West Monona 12 Riverside 2

MVAOCOU 14 Sioux City West 1

MVAOCOU 15 Sioux City West 0

