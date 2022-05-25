(KMAland) -- Riverside and Sioux City West got games in on Wednesday in KMAland softball.
NON-CONFERENCE
West Monona 12 Riverside 2
MVAOCOU 14 Sioux City West 1
MVAOCOU 15 Sioux City West 0
Updated: May 25, 2022 @ 10:41 pm
